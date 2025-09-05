  1. Residential Customers
Title defense beckons Sabalenka wins final reprise against Pegula

SDA

5.9.2025 - 06:11

Last year's winner Aryna Sabalenka reaches the US Open final again
Keystone

Top favorite Aryna Sabalenka has reached the final of the US Open for the third time in a row and can still hope to successfully defend her title.

Keystone-SDA

05.09.2025, 06:11

The world number one from Belarus beat American Jessica Pegula 4:6, 6:3, 6:4 in the semi-final in a rematch of last year's final.

Sabalenka can thus crown her season by winning a fourth Grand Slam tournament after losing both finals at the Australian Open and French Open as well as the semi-final at Wimbledon. The top seed from Eastern Europe will face American Amanda Anisimova or Naomi Osaka from Japan in the final on Saturday (10 p.m. Swiss time).

