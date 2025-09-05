Last year's winner Aryna Sabalenka reaches the US Open final again Keystone

Top favorite Aryna Sabalenka has reached the final of the US Open for the third time in a row and can still hope to successfully defend her title.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The world number one from Belarus beat American Jessica Pegula 4:6, 6:3, 6:4 in the semi-final in a rematch of last year's final.

Sabalenka can thus crown her season by winning a fourth Grand Slam tournament after losing both finals at the Australian Open and French Open as well as the semi-final at Wimbledon. The top seed from Eastern Europe will face American Amanda Anisimova or Naomi Osaka from Japan in the final on Saturday (10 p.m. Swiss time).