WTA Madrid Sabalenka with third tournament win this season

SDA

3.5.2025 - 21:06

Aryna Sabalenka won the Madrid Open for the third time after 2021 and 2023
Keystone

World number one Aryna Sabalenka wins the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid for the third time. The 26-year-old from Belarus beat Coco Gauff 6:3, 7:6 (7:3) in the final.

Keystone-SDA

Sabalenka had already lifted the trophy for the winner at the clay court tournament in the Spanish capital in 2021 and 2023. Last year, she lost to Iga Swiatek in the final.

Three-time major winner Sabalenka claimed her third tournament win of the season after Brisbane and Miami in her sixth final. In doing so, she gave herself an early birthday present, as she turns 27 on Monday.

