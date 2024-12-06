Excessive demands and a series of mistakes have led to a massive loss in the organization of the 2023 World Climbing Championships in Bern. KEYSTONE

The Sport Climbing World Championships resulted in a loss of 1.7 million francs for the Swiss Alpine Club. This was due to a series of errors. The SAC is compensating for the loss with cost-cutting measures.

The sole responsibility of individual persons or bodies could not be identified for the overall extent of the deficit. No criminal culpability has been established, the Swiss Alpine Club (SAC) announced on Friday in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency. Radio SRF was the first to report.

The SAC cited a number of reasons for the reappraisal of the loss-making event: faulty organization of the World Championships, faulty budgeting, an inexperienced and overburdened OC, structural failures in management and control, personnel failures. The combination of all inadequacies ultimately caused the deficit of 1.7 million francs - at a total cost of 3 million francs.

According to the Alpine Club, the deficit for the 2023 Climbing World Championships was covered with the help of cost-cutting measures by the SAC Central Association without having to increase the membership fee. The central association's reserves have been rebuilt. According to its own information, the SAC has not had any liquidity problems in the past or now.

Next international competition in 2025

A committee consisting of five representatives of the SAC sections as well as one member each of the Central Executive Committee and the Audit Commission has investigated the deficit of the 2023 World Climbing Championships. The investigation has been completed and the sections have been informed of the results, wrote the SAC.

In February, the committee and the Central Committee will present a package of measures to the representatives of the sections, which will be put to a vote by the delegates, it added.

In June 2025, a Climbing World Cup event will take place at the Bern Exhibition Center, again with the participation of the SAC. However, the association is not directly involved in the organization, but is merely on hand in an advisory capacity, according to the radio report.

