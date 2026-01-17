Kick-off to the 2026 SailGP season: The racing series debuts off the historic port city of Fremantle. The world's elite duel with their high-speed catamarans in Perth at speeds of over 100 km/h.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The most exciting regatta series in the world starts in Perth.

SailGP is taking place in Australia this weekend.

blue Zoom will continue to broadcast all races in the new season. Show more

Adrenaline-filled races, spectacular locations, rival national teams and breathtaking speeds. The SailGP will be launched this weekend in Australia.

Once again this year, you can watch all SailGP races on free TV on blue Zoom.

The best sailors in the world battle for victory in Perth. IMAGO/Action Plus

Dates & venues 2026 January 17 & 18 | Race #1 | Perth

February 14 & 15 | Race #2 | Auckland

February 28 & March 1 | Race #3 | Sydney

April 11 & 12 | Race #4 | Rio de Janeiro

May 9 & 10 | Race #5 | Bermuda

May 30 & 31 | Race #6 | New York

June 21 & 21 | Race #7 | Halifax

July 25 & 26 | Race #8 | Portsmouth

August 22 & 23 | Race #9 | Sassnitz

August or September | Race #10 | Spain (tbc)

September 19 & 20 | Race #11 | Geneva

November 21 & 22 | Race #12 | Dubai Show more

From the archive