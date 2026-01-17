  1. Residential Customers
The race live on blue Zoom SailGP in Perth - who will win the season opener?

Patrick Lämmle

17.1.2026

Kick-off to the 2026 SailGP season: The racing series debuts off the historic port city of Fremantle. The world's elite duel with their high-speed catamarans in Perth at speeds of over 100 km/h.

17.01.2026, 21:00

17.01.2026, 21:26

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The most exciting regatta series in the world starts in Perth.
  • SailGP is taking place in Australia this weekend.
  • blue Zoom will continue to broadcast all races in the new season.
Show more

Adrenaline-filled races, spectacular locations, rival national teams and breathtaking speeds. The SailGP will be launched this weekend in Australia.

Once again this year, you can watch all SailGP races on free TV on blue Zoom.

The best sailors in the world battle for victory in Perth.
IMAGO/Action Plus

Dates & venues 2026

  • January 17 & 18 | Race #1 | Perth
  • February 14 & 15 | Race #2 | Auckland
  • February 28 & March 1 | Race #3 | Sydney
  • April 11 & 12 | Race #4 | Rio de Janeiro
  • May 9 & 10 | Race #5 | Bermuda
  • May 30 & 31 | Race #6 | New York
  • June 21 & 21 | Race #7 | Halifax
  • July 25 & 26 | Race #8 | Portsmouth
  • August 22 & 23 | Race #9 | Sassnitz
  • August or September | Race #10 | Spain (tbc)
  • September 19 & 20 | Race #11 | Geneva
  • November 21 & 22 | Race #12 | Dubai
Show more

