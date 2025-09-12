SailGP has announced a major step forward in terms of technology and safety: new high-speed rudders will be introduced just in time for the Grand Prix in Saint-Tropez.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you SailGP is now relying on slimmer, more efficient high-speed rudders - with better control and later cavitation (only from 106 km/h instead of 83 km/h).

In addition, an automatic foil protection system is designed to absorb loads during extreme maneuvers and provide additional protection for crews and equipment.

The race weekend in France will be followed by the first SailGP event on Lake Geneva on September 20/21, 2025.

The race weekend in France will be followed by the first SailGP event on Lake Geneva on September 20/21, 2025.

Since January 2024, the SailGP team has been testing and developing the new rudders, which will now be used by all twelve national teams for the first time in Saint-Tropez. The new models are slimmer, longer and have more efficient blades. They are designed to provide more stability at high speeds and better flight performance in light winds.

A particularly decisive factor: the so-called cavitation effect - the formation of bubbles on the rudder, which can make the boat uncontrollable - now only occurs at speeds above 106 km/h. Previously, it started at around 83 km/h. This means more safety and less risk of material damage.

An important step, as boats are getting faster and faster. A new speed record was recently set in Sassnitz: The ROCKWOOL Denmark SailGP team reached a speed of 103.93 km/h.

Software as a protective shield

At the same time, new software is being tested in Saint-Tropez. It automatically recognizes when an F50 is sailing in a high-speed and high-load situation. At this moment, the system changes the angle of the foil to reduce the load and prevent damage.

"No system replaces the experience of the crews. But this innovation creates additional safety for the sailors and the material," says SailGP CEO Sir Russell Coutts.

High-tech team behind the scenes

More than 100 specialists - including engineers, designers and boat builders - work for SailGP Technologies. The high-tech center in Southampton (UK), which opened in the spring, has an investment of 10 million dollars and is driving forward the further development of the F50 fleet.

Most recently, the team repaired the boats of the USA and Brazil, which had been badly damaged at the event in Sassnitz, in record time. Both catamarans are back in action in time for the start in the south of France.

Looking ahead to Geneva

After the race weekend in Saint-Tropez, SailGP will make its first guest appearance in Switzerland: on September 20 and 21, 2025, the teams will host the Rolex Switzerland Sail Grand Prix on Lake Geneva - two days of high-speed spectacle in western Switzerland.

The Swiss can hope for success for Team Switzerland. At the last race in Sassnitz (DE), Sébastien Schneiter's crew finally managed to win a race again after a long dry spell.

