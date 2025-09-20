The SailGP racing series is coming to Switzerland for the first time! The high-tech sailboats of the Rolex SailGP fly with their foils over Lake Geneva. The Swiss team led by skipper Sébastien Schneiter will be there, aiming to conquer the podium in front of their home fans.
The ranking after the first day: Swiss boat on course for the final
After day 1 and three of six races, Switzerland is in third place with 18 points and still has hopes of qualifying for the final of the top three teams. The action continues on Sunday with Race 4 - you can follow the action live on blue Sport from 2pm.
-
France dominates Race 3 - setback for Switzerland
Team France clearly puts the competition in its place in the third race and takes victory ahead of Canada and Australia. Switzerland suffers a setback and finishes in 8th place in the third race.
-
Strong 2nd place for the Swiss team in Race 2
After the Swiss team incurred a penalty early on in the second race, helmsman Sébastien Schneiter and his team turned up the heat and rolled up the field from behind. In the end, Switzerland finishes in second place, with Australia and Tom Slingsby taking victory in the second race.
-
-
New Zealand takes victory in the first race
Perfect start for New Zealand: Peter Burling and his team take victory in the first of six races ahead of Denmark and Great Britain. Switzerland loses a place shortly before the end and finishes in 5th place. Race 2 starts in a few minutes.
-
Geneva is ready for the big spectacle
In Geneva, everything is ready for the first SailGP race in Switzerland. The F50s, those flying catamarans that defy gravity, are all out on Lake Geneva. The weather seems to be playing along and should allow the show to run smoothly. The show starts at 3.30 pm.
All information about the SailGP can be found here.
-
Swiss premiere at the SailGP
SailGP is coming to Geneva for the first time: on Lake Geneva, the high-speed catamarans will compete in thrilling duels at speeds of up to 100 km/h on Saturday and Sunday, while home team Sébastien Schneiter and his new crew want to shine in front of their home crowd - excitement and spectacle are guaranteed when the world's best sailors push themselves to the limit on the only freshwater course of the season.