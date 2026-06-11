Deep mourning for French sailing star Charlie Dalin: The winner of the last Vendée Globe has died at the age of 42 from cancer.

His family announced this to the AFP news agency.

Last fall, it became known that Dalin had achieved his victory in the Vendée Globe under extremely dramatic circumstances. The Frenchman revealed that he had been suffering from a rare form of cancer even while circumnavigating the globe. “Having this intruder on board definitely made the task more difficult,” the ocean sailor from Le Havre recalled at the time.

A gastrointestinal stromal tumor—a tumor on the small intestine—had already been diagnosed in the fall of 2023. Nevertheless, Dalin won the round-the-world race in just over 64 days.