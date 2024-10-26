Sixth pole position of his career, the first this season, for Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Keystone

Just like last year, a Ferrari driver starts the Mexican Grand Prix from pole position. Carlos Sainz is a good two tenths faster than Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

The Spaniard Sainz grabbed the best grid position for the first time this season. This is the three-time GP winner's sixth pole position of his career. World championship leader Verstappen was "very happy" to be on the front row, as he had been in Austin recently. The Dutchman had only been able to complete a few laps the day before due to technical complications. Afterwards, Verstappen spoke of a "useless day".

On Saturday - with a different engine used earlier in the season - Verstappen did more than just damage limitation. Rather unexpectedly, he even left Lando Norris behind him.

The Briton in the McLaren secured third place on the grid for the race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, which is located just under 2300 meters above sea level (start at 21:00 Swiss time). Next to Norris, who is 57 points behind Verstappen in the intermediate standings, is Charles Leclerc in the second Ferrari.

There were big disappointments for Norris and Verstappen's team-mates. Both Australian Oscar Piastri in the McLaren (17th) - who had been fastest in the third practice session just a few hours earlier - and local driver Sergio Perez (18th) retired in the first part of qualifying.

The same happened once again to the Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu in the Sauber-Ferrari in 20th place, while the Finn Valtteri Bottas (15th) at least survived the first selection.

