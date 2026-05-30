Simon Knak is fighting with Switzerland for a place in the World Cup final. His girlfriend Cloé Salzgeber will also be cheering him on. The daughter of Rainer Maria Salzgeber has accompanied the striker for years - their love story began on the school benches in the Zurich Unterland.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ice hockey player Simon Knak and presenter Cloé Salzgeber have been a couple since 2020.

Knak and Salzgeber went to the same school. Even back then, there was a spark between the two before they parted ways for a while. Show more

While Simon Knak (24) will be giving his all for Switzerland on the ice today to reach the final, Cloé Salzgeber (25) is likely to be particularly excited. The daughter of SRF presenter Rainer Maria Salzgeber (56) and the national team striker have been together for around six years.

The two met when they were children. "We went to the same school together in Nürensdorf. She was a grade above me," Knak told Blick's "Schliifts?" podcast at the end of last year. There had already been a first spark between the two during their compulsory schooling. But it wasn't anything really serious back then. "A classic school relationship," said the striker looking back.

A text message out of nowhere

Knak and Salzgeber parted ways. "We had no more contact." They occasionally bumped into each other in the village. When Knak was furthering his career with the Portland Winterhawks in the USA, a message suddenly arrived on his cell phone. A message from his former school sweetheart Cloé.

"I thought, 'What's going on now' when I got a text from her. I thought she had made a mistake." Shortly afterwards, a relationship developed - in the middle of the coronavirus period. "I was in North America and came back to Switzerland because of corona. That's when our relationship started."

"The Salzgeber family often watches ice hockey"

The two have been going through life together ever since. Knak also receives support from his future family-in-law. "The Salzgeber family often watch ice hockey. He (Rainer Maria Salzgeber, editor's note) has also been to watch my games in Davos," the national team player revealed about the SRF presenter.

Today, the whole family will be watching the game between Switzerland and Norway with particular interest. If Simon Knak makes it to the World Championship final with the Swiss national team, Cloé Salzgeber will also be delighted with another milestone in the career of her long-time partner.

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