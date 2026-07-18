Sam Burns, a 30-year-old American ranked No. 18 in the world, leads the British Open in Southport, near Liverpool, heading into the final round. Burns has yet to win a major tournament.

Sam Burns, however, was in top form at this season's major tournaments. He finished 7th at the Masters and 2nd at the U.S. Open. These are his best finishes to date at the biggest tournaments.

There are many indications that a new player will win his first major tournament on Sunday. Of the top 10 players in the standings after three rounds, Bryson DeChambeau is the only one who has already won a major title.

Everything revolved around DeChambeau late Friday night and on Saturday at the British Open. Late Friday, after the second round, the referees assessed him two penalty strokes because he was alleged to have gained an advantage—albeit unintentionally—for his backswing in the rough on the fifth hole. The decision sparked controversy—and was met with confusion by fans who support DeChambeau.

As a result, DeChambeau lost his second-place position. On Saturday, despite a lot of bad luck with bunkers, he made up for one of those penalty strokes. He is in sixth place heading into the final round, four strokes behind Sam Burns. Newly in second place is Australian Ryan Fox, a player who, like Lucas Herbert (AUS) the day before, tied the nine-year-old major record for a single round with a score of 8 under par. Herbert, the leader after the second round—who, like DeChambeau, plays on the LIV Tour—is in fourth place, three strokes behind.