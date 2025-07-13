Giger and Moser flex their muscles - Gallery Samuel Giger needs just a few seconds to win the final round on the Rigi Image: Keystone Michael Moser proves his strong form with victory at the Bernese Cantonal Championships Image: Keystone Giger and Moser flex their muscles - Gallery Samuel Giger needs just a few seconds to win the final round on the Rigi Image: Keystone Michael Moser proves his strong form with victory at the Bernese Cantonal Championships Image: Keystone

Samuel Giger wins the Rigi-Schwinget once again. Michael Moser shows at the Bernese Cantonal Championships that he is a force to be reckoned with at the Swiss National Championships.

The final round of the third Bergkranzfest of the season lasted just a few seconds. Giger put his colleague from north-eastern Switzerland, Mario Schneider, on his back with his very first move. The 27-year-old thus celebrated his second Rigi victory since 2021.

In six duels on Sunday, Giger scored the maximum score of 10 five times. He only had to settle for a single defeat against Armon Orlik, who would have inherited the festival victory if he had been defeated in the final round and would have shared it with Schneider if he had won.

Giger was not the only one to prove that he is on course for the Swiss Confederation at the end of August in Mollis. With Damian Ott in third place, the north-east Swiss clearly outshone their Swiss counterparts on the Rigi.

Moser still strong

In the Bernese Cantonal Championships in Langnau, two Emmentaler faced each other in the final round. Michael Moser, who will soon be celebrating his 20th birthday, came out on top against 34-year-old Christian Gerber.

Moser has been extremely strong this year. He has already won the Oberaargau and Emmental competitions and shared victory with Werner Schlegel and Damian Ott at the Nordostschweizer Schwingfest.

The festival was disappointing for Fabian Staudenmann. The best wrestler of the last two seasons had to admit defeat twice. First, he was surprised by a counterattack against Fabian Schärz and then, as at the Seeland festival at the end of May, he was defeated by the eventual winner Moser. Staudenmann had won six times against Moser in the six duels before this year. Now there are signs of a reversal in the balance of power.

Strebel wins in Neuchâtel, Schneider in Gais

At the Southwestern Switzerland Festival in Neuchâtel, Joel Strebel, from Northwestern Switzerland, took the victory. The man from Aargau coped well with his defeat in the first round against his native Romain Collaud and secured his place in the final round against Curdin Orlik from Bern thanks to four victories with a score of 10.

Joel Wicki narrowly missed out on a place in the final round. In the end, the wrestling king's downfall was that he was deducted a quarter of a point when he was defeated by Orlik due to inconsistencies in his gripping. Wicki therefore had to settle for second place.

Domenic Schneider from Thurgau and Andy Signer from St. Gallen shared the victory at the Appenzell Cantonal Festival. Schneider, who had beaten Signer in the first round, won the final round against local Martin Roth and is therefore ranked 1a.

