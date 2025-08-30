... and the fight between Werner Schlegel and Joel Wicki is all about the final round. The wrestling king pulls away from the start, he needs the ten. He comes within a hair's breadth of a flat throw, but Schlegel keeps his back above the sawdust in extremis. Strong action from both players. Schlegel is also under pressure, as he knows that an 8.75 is not necessarily enough for the final round. But he also knows that if he wins, three Swiss from north-eastern Switzerland (Giger and Orlik or himself) will be in contention for the final round. Schlegel in a dilemma. The Toggenburg native acts passively, Wicki tries but fails to win. The fight ends in a stalemate.

Now things are hotting up for the final round. Armon Orlik and Michael Moser clash. They neutralize each other - for eight minutes. They both score. 8.75 for both. Orlik now level with Giger. One more round to go ...

By the way: Samir Leuppi is back on the court after leaving the arena under escort after the 6th round. He loses against Christian Gerber.

How strong is your rump? Domenic Schneider: Yes! I have no idea how the Thurgau colossus saves himself against Fabian Staudenmann. But he does - and early on in the fight. Staudenmann is under pressure. If he wants to go through to the final round, he needs the maximum score. And Staudenmann does everything for the ten - and once again he spins out of a super-fast situation. The third time is the end. Schneider once again fights back with all his might, but the way Staudenmann manages to get the colossus to his feet is extra classy. Scheinder's back ends up in the sawdust in the follow-through. 9.75 for Staudenmann, meaning he misses out on the final round.

Lukas Bissig and Curdin Orlik are feeling each other out. The latter knows that with a win he will overtake Giger and become a very hot candidate for the final round. Things heat up with just under a minute to go. Orlik tries a slash, Bissig anticipates cleverly. The round ends in defeat. The final round for Orlik is gone.

Samuel Giger celebrates! The man from Thurgau returns from the lunch break strong as an ox and buries Romain Collaud in the sawdust after just a few seconds. His chances of reaching the final round are intact. Now it depends on what the men after him do.

Pirmin Reichmuth clenches his fists. The man from central Switzerland defeats Etienne Burger. A real work victory. After the fight, Reichmuth is visibly exhausted, does a wave with the fans and then kneels down to take a deep breath.

Marcel Räbsamen and Sinisha Lüscher, two strong wrestlers, meet. The two immediately go for the decision, pulling like crazy. And then it's Lüscher who once again powerfully swings his opponent around and puts him on his back. The applause from the audience is huge, he has secured the wreath.

The lunch break is over - now it's time to get down to business. It's all about the final round. And it's so wide open. We are looking forward to it.