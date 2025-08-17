Marcel Räbsamen (top left) and Samuel Giger (top right) celebrate their victory on the Schwägalp. KEYSTONE

Samuel Giger wins the Schwägalp-Schwinget for the 7th time. The man from Thurgau faces Werner Schlegel in a highly intense final round and wins the festival together with Marcel Räbsamen.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Samuel Giger wins the Schwägalp-Schwinget with Marcel Räbsamen.

In the final round, Giger defeats Werner Schlegel with a nine - Räbsamen catches up with the Thurgau native at the top.

Two weeks before the Federal Wrestling Festival in Mollis, Giger is in top form. He succeeds for the seventh time on the Schwägalp. Show more

Samuel Giger has had a successful dress rehearsal ahead of the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis GL. Together with Marcel Räbsamen, the king contender takes victory at the Schwägalp.

In the final round, the man from Thurgau takes on the explosive Toggenburg wrestler Werner Schlegel. On the way there, Giger clears five out of five opponents - including the in-form Damian Ott.

High tension in the final round

The final fight against Schlegel is a tough one. 14 minutes of action are on the cards. Giger has to fight back with all his strength, Schlegel is the more active one.

The two give each other nothing. The fight is extremely intense and also attractive for the spectators. While time is running out, Marcel Räbsamen is hoping for a victory on the edge of the sawdust. The wrestler from Wil SG got himself into the race for victory thanks to the maximum score in the 6th gear.

Räbsamen's victory changed the starting position for Giger. The man from Thurgau must get at least a nine against Schlegel. A passive swinging style is not enough. But there is no sign of passivity in the final round. It becomes clear early on that if the round ends with a deuce, both Schlegel and Giger will receive a nine.

After 14 minutes, the referee calls off - it's a forfeit. Giger runs eagerly to the table and listens to the words of the judges, who then give him a nine.

Giger is ready for the ESAF

This is Giger's seventh victory at the foot of the Säntis. Räbsamen takes his first festival victory in an already strong season, the first ever on the Schwägalp.

Giger wins his fifth wreath festival of the season and is in top form ahead of the season highlight in Glarnerland.

The live ticker for the recap

6th course: Giger and Räbsamen win on the Schwägalp Samuel Giger wins the Schwägalp-Schwinget. After 14 minutes in the final round against Werner Schlegel and one defeat, he receives a score of nine. Because Marcel Räbsamen wins his last fight with the maximum score, he is also crowned Schwägalp triumphant. Marcel Rä bsamen puts the final round participants Samuel Giger and Werner Schlegel under pressure. Räbsamen confirms his top form and defeats none other than Lario Kramer . He secures a top result and Northwestern Switzerland goes home without a wreath. To what extent the Räbsamen ten influences the final round: Giger now has to get at least a nine and must also actively swing, Schlegel has to win anyway. Despite two defeats at the start, Martin Hersche secures the wreath. He wins his sixth round against Michael Gwerder . The fight between Domenic Schneider and Silvan Appert ends in a draw. Schneider is the more active wrestler and scores a 9, but still misses out on the wreath. Lukas Bissig doesn't let up against Andy Signer and takes the victory and his ninth mountain wreath. Noe Van Messel loses his last fight against Mario Schneider and leaves the course with a limp. Let's hope it's nothing more serious - two weeks before the ESAF. Damian Ott finishes his last serious fight before the ESAF with a victory. He wins on the ground against Thomas Burkhalter and achieves his second wreath on the Schwägalp.

6th course: Top pairings Lukas Bissig - Andy Signer

Silvan Appert - Domenic Schneider

Michael Gwerder - Martin Hersche

Lario Kramer - Marcel Räbsamen

Samuel Giger - Werner Schlegel (final round)

The intermediate ranking after five rounds Schwägalp-Schwinget

5th round: Giger and Schlegel in the final round Samuel Giger launches the first good attack against Damian Ott after just a few seconds. After two and a half minutes, Giger grabs Ott and wins. What an exclamation mark from the Thurgau native! He follows Werner Schlegel into the final round. Werner Schle gel is in the final round. He pushes Christian Biäsch into the sawdust after five seconds. Fifth victory in the fifth fight - Schlegel continues to be strong as an ox. The next big applause on the Schwägalp. Marcel Räbsamen secures a lightning victory against Lukas Heinzer . The man from St.Gallen is awarded the maximum score after six seconds. Räbsamen takes his tenth wreath of the season. Domenic Schneider lies on his back. The man from Thurgau loses an attractive fight against Lukas Bissig , who is celebrated frenetically by the fans from Central Switzerland. Schneider therefore definitely misses out on the final round.

5th round: Top pairings Samir Leuppi - Théo Rogivue

Roger Bürli - Martin Roth

Lukas Bissig - Domenic Schneider

Lukas Heinzer - Marcel Räbsamen

Christian Biäsch - Werner Schlegel

Samuel Giger - Damian Ott

The intermediate ranking after four rounds Schwägalp-Schwinget

4th round: Ott with next victory - Schlegel and Giger on course for the final round Samuel Giger tries several times against Martin Roth . The defensive artist does not make it easy for the Thurgau colossus, but the latter finds a recipe. Giger takes his fourth victory and remains in the lead. Behind him lurks Werner Schlegel with a quarter of a point less. After Samir Leuppi, Werner Schlegel has to deal with the next heavyweight, Domenic Schneider - and he also accomplishes this task with flying colors. The king contender wins in the second round and takes a huge step towards the final round with his fourth victory. Ui, ui, ui - Damian Ott attacks in the first few seconds, Noe Van Messel counters with gams, stays on the ground and only just fails to put Ott on his back. Ott saves himself by the skin of his teeth on the edge of the arena and turns away decisively. After the fireworks at the beginning, the entertainment value of the bout rapidly diminishes. The referee has to announce the final minute until the man from Toggenburg pulls up with Kurz and heaves Van Messel into the sawdust. Maximum score for Ott.

4th gear: Top pairings Marco Good - This Kolb

Samir Leuppi - Thomas Stoll

Romain Collaud - Andy Signer

Damian Ott - Noe Van Messel

Werner Schlegel - Domenic Schneider

Samuel Giger - Martin Roth

Intermediate ranking after three rounds Giger and Schneider are in the lead at half-time. Schwägalp-Schwinget

Lunch break Half-time on the Schwägalp. The north-east Swiss flex their muscles at their home festival. The guests from central and north-western Switzerland cannot keep up with Giger, Schlegel and Co. Now it's time to take a breather. The action continues in the afternoon. Read on.

3rd course: Giger and Schneider in the lead - Schlegel also with three wins Samuel Giger wins the duel between the two Samuels. The king contender wins against Samuel Schwyzer with the maximum score. After Schneider and Schlegel, Giger also takes his third victory of the day. Together with Domenic Schneider, the Thurgau native is in the lead at half-time. Domenic Schneider stays on course and takes his third victory against Marcel Räbsamen . The man from Thurgau takes the lead (a quarter of a point ahead of Werner Schlegel). Wow! Werner Schle gel flexes his muscles against Samir Leuppi . The fight is extremely entertaining. Schlegel tries several times against the Winterthur colossus until he manages the decisive throw. Schlegel and Leuppi are visibly exhausted after the fight. Schlegel takes the third victory. Damian Ott 's race to catch up continues. He attacks Mario Schneider several times. He tires his opponent out and knocks him flat after around three and a half minutes.

3rd gear: Top pairings Damian Ott - Mario Schneider

Samir Leuppi - Werner Schlegel

Marcel Räbsamen - Domenic Schneider

Samuel Giger - Samuel Schwyzer

Intermediate ranking after two rounds After two rounds, Domenic Schneider leads with the maximum score. Schwägalp-Schwinget

2nd course: Spectacular victory for Schlegel - Giger and Schneider flawless, Ott shows reaction A victory for the picture book by Werner Schlegel ! The Toggenburg native first has to parry an attack against Michael Zurfluh , then takes the lead with the next grab and spectacularly scores the maximum mark against Zurfluh. He brings Zurfluh down flat with one arm via the turn. Silvan Appert puts up a strong fight against Samuel Giger . The man from Schwyz had prepared well for the fight, but at some point he was no longer able to find a defense against Giger's attacks. Giger works Appert over on the ground, picks him up again and wins flat. The fight between Lukas Bissig and Marcel Räbsamen lasts seven seconds. The 18-year-old Bissig attacks immediately, the experienced Räbsamen counters and wins. Samir Leuppi continues to be strong as an ox. He also wins the second fight. The north-eastern Swiss defeats Fabian Bärtsch in a rear-naked choke. After being defeated by Lario Kramer, Damian Ott takes his first victory. He scores maximum points against Janos Bachmann . Domenic Schneider has long had Lukas Schneider on his back, but doesn't realize that the referee has given the result. The referee taps him on the shoulder an estimated ten times until the man from Thurgau realizes: Flat throw, the second maximum score. In the absence of Armon Orlik, the guest from north-western Switzerland, Lario Kramer , is up against the strongest fighter from Graubünden. And Kramer is almost on his back against Christian Biäsch . Kramer saves himself with a strong bridge and kisses some sawdust with his shoulders as he turns. The referee does not award the result - a 50/50 decision. After that, there are no more scenes with suspicious results. Filed. The 18-year-old Mario Bösch earns a huge round of applause. He floors none other than two-time Swiss champion Alex Schuler . It is Bösch's second victory.

2nd round: The top pairings Christian Biäsch - Lario Kramer

Lukas Heinzer - Domenic Schneider

Janos Bachmann - Damian Ott

Fabian Bärtsch - Samir Leuppi

Luc Bissig - Marcel Räbsamen

Silvan Appert - Samuel Giger

Werner Schlegel - Michael Zurfluh

1st gear: Victories for Giger and Schlegel, setback for Ott Damian Ott and Lario Kramer neutralize each other. So the result also remains neutral: Defeated. 8.75 for both. Ott suffers a small setback. He is the only one of the top favorites not to win. The audience awaits Samuel Giger with great anticipation. And the Thurgau athlete is immediately full of excitement. He draws level with Michael Gwerder , but the man from Schwyz parries. Giger does everything he can to decide the course for himself. After two and a half minutes, Giger unpacks his Atom-Kurz and puts Gwerder on his back in a follow-up press. 9.75. Werner Schlegel starts the competition with a 9.75. The Toggenburg native doesn't show any weaknesses and bumps Lukas Bissig . The duel between Fabian Scherrer and Domenic Schneider has a winner. Schneider wins flat. It's straight down to business between Marcel Räbsamen and Noe Van Messel . Both pull, make and do. They want the win. And it is Räbsamen who gets it, to great applause from the audience. The man from north-eastern Switzerland wins in the follow-through. Samir Leuppi and Marco Reichmuth take their time when it comes to gripping, then it starts. Leuppi pulls, Reichmuth counters. But nothing happens, except that they have to re-grip. After just under two minutes, Leuppi takes Reichmuth down. The man from Winterthur works over his opponent on the ground for over a minute and then turns him onto his back. Mario Schneider , the winner on Schwägalp 2023, quickly comes under pressure against Erich Fankhauser . The Thurgau native falls on his back against the Lucerne native in the first move - but not enough for a valid result. Schneider then stands tighter in the sawdust, Fankhauser also intercepts his opponent's attacks - then it happens shortly before the final minute begins: Fankhauser attacks, Schneider counters and turns the man from central Switzerland onto his back.

The sun is not yet shining through ... ... Last year it poured with rain, this year it's drier. But it's still a little damp on the Schwägalp. The fog is there. The spectators are also there. The arena is already filled to capacity at the start of the swing. blue Sport

Giger aims for 7th victory on the Schwägalp Samuel Giger knows how to win on the Schwägalp. The man from Thurgau has won six festivals in the last nine years - more than any other wrestler.

1st round: Giger against Gwerder - premiere for Schlegel Samuel Giger takes on Michael Gwerder in the first round. The last time the two Swiss wrestlers faced off was five years ago at the Berchtoldschwinget, when Giger won flat. There will be a premiere for explosive wrestler Werner Schlegel and Lukas Bissig from Central Switzerland. They are meeting for the first time. The top pairings on the Schwägalp Lario Kramer - Damian Ott Samuel Giger - Michael Gwerder Lukas Bissig - Werner Schlegel Fabian Scherrer - Domenic Schneider Marcel Räbsamen - Noe Van Messel Romain Collaud - Martin Hersche Samir Leuppi - Marco Reichmuth Steve Duplan - Marco Good Martin Roth - Alex Schuler Fabian Kindlimann - Samuel Schwyzer Show more

Hello ... ... and welcome to the Schwägalp-Schwinget ticker. At the foot of the Säntis, some of the top men will be competing in their last serious match before the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis. The swinging starts at 8 am. Show more

