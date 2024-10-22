Samuel Giger and his wife Michelle have married in church. The top wrestler appears on social media in a smart suit.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Samuel Giger and his wife Michelle got married in church.

They said "I do" at the registry office in spring.

Giger posted pictures of the wedding on Instagram. He writes of the "most beautiful day". Show more

Samuel Giger and Michelle von Weissenfluh got married in a civil ceremony in spring. Now they are also saying "I do" at the altar.

Tie instead of suspenders, suit instead of edelweiss shirt: on Instagram on Monday, Giger shows himself away from being a wrestler and shares pictures of his church wedding. It is not clear exactly on which day this took place.

Giger writes of the "most beautiful day" and an "unforgettable" experience. He is both proud and grateful.

First contact on the Brünig

The top wrestler and his wife Michelle first laid eyes on each other on the Brünig in 2017. He stepped into the sawdust ring, she stood in as the lady of honor. The two really got to know each other a year later at Schwägalp. He won the wrestling festival, she was rooting for her brother Kilian von Weissenfluh (28).

"My dream is to start a family with Michelle and to live in a beautiful home of my own in the countryside," Giger told "GlücksPost" in February. In the "Schweizer Illustrierte" magazine, the top wrestler once emphasized that he could sometimes forget about swinging with her. "We go hiking or skiing - or play cards with friends."

The big goal in sight

The wrestling season is currently on hold. Giger will use the break from competitions to prepare for his big goal: the title of king at the Swiss Wrestling Festival next August in Mollis.