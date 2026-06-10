Samuel Giger is sidelined due to injury. As the wrestler announced on social media, he will be unable to compete in upcoming wrestling festivals due to a shoulder injury.

Among other events, the 28-year-old—who reached the final round of last year’s Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival—will miss the Stoos Schwinget, the season’s first mountain festival, this coming Sunday.

Giger did not disclose how long he will be sidelined. However, the Thurgau native’s main goal for the season—the Kilchberger Schwinget on September 5—remains unchanged.

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