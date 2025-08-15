  1. Residential Customers
Top pairings on the Schwägalp Samuel Giger knows his opponent for the last serious fight before the ESAF

Linus Hämmerli

15.8.2025

Samuel Giger competes in his last serious match before the ESAF on the Schwägalp.
KEYSTONE

The last mountain wreath festival of the season takes place on the Schwägalp. The heavyweights from north-eastern Switzerland will be competing against their guests from central Switzerland two weeks before the federal event.

15.08.2025, 15:33

The top pairings on the Schwägalp

  • Lario Kramer - Damian Ott
  • Samuel Giger - Michael Gwerder
  • Lukas Bissig - Werner Schlegel
  • Marc Lustenberger - Domenic Schneider
  • Marcel Räbsamen - Noe Van Messel
  • Romain Collaud - Martin Hersche
  • Samir Leuppi - Marco Reichmuth
  • Steve Duplan - Marco Good
  • Martin Roth - Alex Schuler
  • Fabian Kindlimann - Samuel Schwyzer
The last Bergkranzfest takes place on the Schwägalp before the season's highlight in Mollis GL at the end of August. Samuel Giger, Damian Ott and Co. take to the sawdust ring one last time for a serious competition before the Swiss Confederation in Glarus. They welcome the guests from Central Switzerland, who are traveling without their figureheads Joel Wicki and Pirmin Reichmuth.

Samuel Giger takes on Michael Gwerder in the first round. The last time the two Swiss duelled was five years ago at the Berchtoldschwinget, when Giger won flat.

Damian Ott meets Lario Kramer one week after his triumph at the Nordwestschweizer. The last duel ended in a defeat - on the Schwägalp.

There will be a premiere for explosive wrestler Werner Schlegel and Lukas Bissig from Central Switzerland. They are meeting for the first time.

The festival on the Schwägalp starts next Sunday morning at 8 a.m., blue Sport will ticker live.

"I don't like waiting for the opponent"Why wrestling star Schlegel got involved in a curious mind game

