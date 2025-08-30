Four rounds have been completed at the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis GL. Samuel Giger, Michael Moser and Fritz Ramseier talk about day one.

Linus Hämmerli

Day one of the ESAF is over.

Top favorite Samuel Giger is in the lead. He states at the halfway point: "I did what I could in the gears."

Michael Moser wants to go one better on Sunday. He came within a whisker of beating Giger in 4th gear. An attractive fight finally ended in defeat.

The high-flyer of the day is Fritz Ramseier with four victories. Tomorrow he wants to keep going full throttle: "I hope I can help my team as much as I can. Tomorrow it's the Bernese's turn." Show more

With two wins and two defeats, Samuel Giger is not the outstanding man at the ESAF, but he remains in the lead. After four rounds, the heavyweight from Thurgau has nothing to reproach himself for: "I did what I could in the rounds. I was fighting and took risks."

Giger took particular risks against the up-and-coming Michael Moser. The 27-year-old was almost on his back. With all his strength, he was still able to avert defeat.

But was Giger really not down? A question to which the answers vary. According to protagonist Moser: "I didn't have the feeling that he was down. It's good to keep at it until the end, until you know that the result is really good."

For Moser, the spectacular 4th gear against Giger was "an intense gear". The 20-year-old from Bern was even more harmless against Joel Wicki in 1st gear. He lost. He is honored to have two of the top favorites on his score sheet on the first day, Wicki and Giger. He concludes: "I'll certainly have to go one better tomorrow."

Ramseier: Sick on Monday, the high-flyer on Saturday

Will Fritz Ramseier also be able to go one better tomorrow? With four victories, the 31-year-old is surprisingly in second place in the rankings. "I'm satisfied," he says at the halfway point. As a non-Egyptian, he sensationally defeated three heavyweights, Sven Schurtenberger, Damian Ott and Joel Strebel.

Ramseier was still ill at the beginning of the week and therefore came to Mollis without any pressure. And he delivered without pressure. He is confident for Sunday: "I hope I can help my team as best I can. Tomorrow it's the Bernese's turn."

