Philipp Kurashev leads the San Jose Sharks to a home win against the Los Angeles Kings. In the duel with Kevin Fiala, he first shines as a goal scorer before deciding the game in a penalty shootout.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Kurashev was the only one of the six shooters to sink his attempt after the Californian duel had been tied 3-3 after 60 minutes plus five minutes of overtime.

In regulation time, it looked for a long time as if Kurashev would score the winning goal. The Swiss striker scored in the 38th minute to make it 3:2 for San Jose. His sixth goal of the season was outstanding. After a beautiful feint, he caught Kings goalie Anton Forsberg between the legs. The visitors only equalized 59 seconds before the end of regulation time. Kevin Fiala was credited with an assist.

Janis Moser also got on the scoresheet on Friday night. The Bernese defenseman from Tampa Bay made the decisive pass to tie the game 1-1 at home against the Edmonton Oilers. In the end, the Lightning won 2:1 after overtime.

Akira Schmid was in action for the Vegas Golden Knights. The goalie from Emmental made 25 saves in a 4-1 away win against Utah Mammoth.

Hischier and Co. lose to Florida

The Swiss trio of Nico Hischier, Timo Meier and Jonas Siegenthaler suffered a 1-0 away defeat with New Jersey in their clash with the Stanley Cup-winning Florida Panthers. However, the Devils remain in 2nd place in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, Lian Bichsel and the Dallas Stars continued their good run with a 4-2 win in Vancouver. The team with the defenseman from Solothurn is also currently in second place among the 16 teams in the West.

Pius Suter and the St. Louis Blues suffered a defeat. Despite taking a 2-0 lead, the team with the Zurich forward lost 3-2 away from home to the Philadelphia Flyers. The decision was only made in overtime.

Alexander Ovechkin proved his class once again. The Washington captain is still scoring at the age of 40. The NHL record scorer notched three goals in the 8-4 win against the Montréal Canadiens.