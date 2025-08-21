Andrea Vavassori (left) and Sara Errani won the mixed trophy at the US Open, just like last year Keystone

Despite the unusual star-studded line-up in the reformed mixed competition at the US Open, doubles specialists Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori are celebrating their title win.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Italian duo successfully defended their title in the two-day competition at the Grand Slam tournament in New York.

In the final, they beat Polish Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek and Norwegian Casper Ruud 6:3, 5:7, 10:6 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Significantly increased prize money

Errani and Vavassori are thus the first Grand Slam champions of this US Open and can look forward to significantly increased prize money of one million US dollars. "It was great to play in front of so many spectators on this court and I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for the great atmosphere," said Vavassori.

Only the final was played in the usual six-game sets, with the decision coming down to a match tie-break. Previously, the sets had only been played to four. The organizers of the last Grand Slam tournament of the year changed the mixed competition in order to make it more attractive with more stars and generate more revenue.

Out for Bencic in round one

Top stars from the scene who usually concentrate on the singles also took part, including Belinda Bencic and the German Alexander Zverev. However, the two Olympic singles champions from Tokyo failed in the first round on Tuesday. Singles stars such as Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu, Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka and Daniil Medvedev also all lost on the first day.

A total of 16 teams played for the mixed doubles title instead of the previous 32. The competition was held for the first time during the week before the actual start of the Grand Slam tournament and on just two days. Eight places in the field were awarded via the singles ranking list and eight via wildcards. The new format had also led to criticism, as the doubles specialists were largely excluded. The singles competitions in New York start on Sunday.