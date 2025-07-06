End of a black streak: Nico Hülkenberg makes it onto the Formula 1 podium for the first time. Picture: Darko Bandic/AP/dpa

The Swiss Sauber team finishes on the Formula 1 podium for the first time since 2012. Nico Hülkenberg is only beaten by the two McLaren drivers in the rainy British Grand Prix.

With a completely unexpected 3rd place, Nico Hülkenberg made it onto the podium at Silverstone for the first time in his long Formula 1 career. This ended a never-ending dry spell for the soon-to-be 38-year-old German in the car of the Zurich-based Sauber racing team. It was only in his 239th Grand Prix that the Rhinelander made it into the top three.

In Sauber's first podium finish since Kamui Kobayashi's 3rd place in the 2012 Japanese Grand Prix, Hülkenberg showed a strong fightback from 19th on the grid and benefited from some turbulent turns in the rain chaos.

McLaren celebrated a one-two victory, just like a week ago in Austria. Briton Lando Norris again came out on top ahead of championship leader Oscar Piastri. Norris is only eight points behind Piastri in the championship standings.

Verstappen drops back after spin

Norris, who fulfilled a dream with his home win, benefited on Sunday from a penalty against his team-mate Piastri and a spin by Max Verstappen. The world champion in the Red Bull, who started from pole position, suffered another disappointment with 5th place a week after his retirement in Spielberg.

Hülkenberg wrote a small piece of Formula 1 history with his podium debut. After a weak qualifying session, the German had little hope of even making it into the points. However, after several accidents and safety car phases, the veteran found himself at the front of the field. In the end, he cleverly defended third place against record world champion Lewis Hamilton, who finished fourth in the Ferrari directly behind him. Hülkenberg's best results in Formula 1 had previously been a total of three 4th places. Gabriel Bortoleto in the second Sauber car retired early on.

