The Bern players celebrate after scoring the goal to make it 1:4 - and thus qualifying for the playoffs. Picture: Keystone

After Lausanne and Zurich Schlittschuhclub, Schlittschuhclub Bern also secures its playoff ticket. After the 4:1 win in Ajoie, the Bernese have secured a place in the top 6.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The current 3rd intermediate place is a real success story for the SCB. Since the championship title and the qualification victory six years ago, Bern has not achieved such a good result in the regular season. In recent seasons, they have finished 5th (23/24), 8th (22/23), 11th (21/22) and 9th (19/20 and 20/21).

Lausanne Hockey Club took a big step towards their first qualification victory. The Vaud team came from 3-1 down to beat Lugano 4-3 in the final period and Lausanne now have a nine-point lead over the ZSC Lions, although the Champions League winners from Zurich have played two games less.

The focus on Friday was on the battle at the bottom of the playoff standings. Biel moved up to 9th place with a 6-2 win over Zug at the expense of Ambri-Piotta, who lost 4-2 in Geneva. Thanks to their home win over Ambri, Servette overtook HC Lugano, who dropped back to 13th place.

HC Davos lost 3-2 on penalties to HC Fribourg-Gottéron in a duel between two teams that are highly likely to be involved in the playoffs.