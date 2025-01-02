Away wins for Langnau and Lugano - Gallery Langnau goalie Stéphane Charlin's over 97 percent save rate not only made Ambri's Dominik Kubalik despair Image: Keystone Hanging heads at Schlittschuhclub Bern after the 1:4 home defeat against Lugano Image: Keystone First game as coach of Servette for Yorick Treille - and first win with 6:4 against Biel Image: Keystone Since the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers put Johan Lundskog in charge, the Lakers have won 5-3 against EV Zug on Berchtoldstag Image: Keystone Lausanne can already be dethroned as leaders again on Friday - if the ZSC Lions pick up three points in Freiburg Image: Keystone Away wins for Langnau and Lugano - Gallery Langnau goalie Stéphane Charlin's over 97 percent save rate not only made Ambri's Dominik Kubalik despair Image: Keystone Hanging heads at Schlittschuhclub Bern after the 1:4 home defeat against Lugano Image: Keystone First game as coach of Servette for Yorick Treille - and first win with 6:4 against Biel Image: Keystone Since the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers put Johan Lundskog in charge, the Lakers have won 5-3 against EV Zug on Berchtoldstag Image: Keystone Lausanne can already be dethroned as leaders again on Friday - if the ZSC Lions pick up three points in Freiburg Image: Keystone

The two games in the cantonal duel between Ticino and Bern ended with unexpected away victories. These are the facts from Thursday's games.

The results from Thursday evening Bern - Lugano 1:4 (0:1, 1:0, 0:3)

Ambri-Piotta - SCL Tigers 1:2 (0:0, 0:1, 1:1)

Genève-Servette - Biel 6:4 (1:2, 4:1, 1:1)

Rapperswil-Jona Lakers - Zug 5:3 (0:1, 1:1, 4:1) Show more

As the heavy favorites, Schlittschuhclub Bern lost their home game against Lugano 1:4. The forward line around Luca Fazzini and the Canadian Daniel Carr (1 goal and 1 assist each) decided the game with two goals in the final period. In the previous seven home games, Bern had won five times and scored six times. However, Bern lost both home games against Lugano this season - and only scored two goals (1:3 on October 29 and now 1:4).

Charlin again

The miraculous goalie Stéphane Charlin led the SCL Tigers to another away win in Ambri-Piotta. 33 saves and a save percentage of over 97 percent formed the basis for the Tigers' 2-1 away win. Vili Saarijärvi scored the 2:1 winning goal and set up Harri Pesonen's first (power play) goal. For Ambri-Piotta, former Tiger Chris DiDomenico cut the deficit to 1-2 in the 51st minute.

The SCL Tigers have won five of their last eight away games. Three times Charlin did not concede a goal (against Biel/1:0, against Rapperswil/3:0 and against Davos/3:0) and now in Ambri only one.

Defenseman Dario Wüthrich, the boyfriend of snowboarder Sophie Hediger, who died before Christmas, played for Ambri-Piotta. Sophie would have wanted him to play, Wüthrich said in a statement. However, the wish that the fans would be able to sing the victory hymn "La Montanara for Hediger" at the end was not fulfilled. At least Wüthrich did his best: he left the ice with a plus-1 record.

Lakers still on a high with Lundskog

The change of coach to Johan Lundskog continues to pay off for the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers. In the fifth game with the Swede at the helm, the St. Gallen team won for the fourth time, despite having to do without Lundskog's services between Christmas and New Year. The Swede was at the Spengler Cup as assistant coach of Team Canada. The Lakers trailed twice against Zug, but it was the Scandinavians on the ice who made the difference in the final period. The Swede Victor Rask equalized in the 42nd minute to make it 2:2, the Dane Nicklas Jensen marked the first lead 2:52 minutes later. In the end, Rappi won 5:3.

Servette's four minutes

Servette won the turbulent first game after the dismissal of Jan Cadieux against Biel 6:4. Biel, who had previously won three times in a row in Geneva, led 2:1 after 20 minutes thanks to two goals from Fabio Hofer, but then Geneva coaches Yorick Treille and Rikard Franzén found the right words. With an unparalleled furioso at the start of the second period, Servette went from 1:2 to 5:2 within 244 seconds. Biel later reduced the deficit to 4:5, but Vincent Praplan secured Servette's victory with a shot into the empty net (and his second goal of the evening).

Match telegrams:

Bern - Lugano 1:4 (0:1, 1:0, 0:3)

16'824 spectators. - SR Kaukokari/Dipietro, Cattaneo/Gurtner. - Goals: 16. Joly (Sekac, Dahlström) 0:1. 21. (20:40) Klok (Czarnik, Scherwey) 1:1. 42. Fazzini (Carr, Arcobello) 1:2. 51. Carr (Aebischer, Fazzini) 1:3. 59. Sekac (Joly, Jesper Peltonen) 1:4 (into the empty net). - Penalties: 2 times 2 minutes each. - PostFinance top scorers: Czarnik; Joly.

Bern: Reideborn; Untersander, Füllemann; Vermin, Kreis; Loeffel, Klok; Levin Moser, Kindschi; Merelä, Czarnik, Scherwey; Ejdsell, Baumgartner, Kahun; Marchon, Schläpfer, Bader; Schild, Ritzmann, Simon Moser.

Lugano: Schlegel; Pulli, Alatalo; Aebischer, Dahlström; Jesper Peltonen, Guerra; Meile; Fazzini, Arcobello, Carr; Joly, Thürkauf, Sekac; Aleksi Peltonen, Canonica, Marco Müller; Cormier, Verboon, Patry; Zanetti.

Remarks: Bern without Lehmann, Lindholm (both injured) and Nemeth (sick), Lugano without Morini, Mirco Müller, Zohorna, van Pottelberghe (all injured) and Huska (supernumerary foreigner). Bern without a goalkeeper from 56:28 to 58:39.

Ambri-Piotta - SCL Tigers 1:2 (0:0, 0:1, 1:1)

6715 spectators. - SR Fonselius/Gerber, Francey/Obwegeser. - Goals: 29th Pesonen (Malone, Saarijärvi/power play goal) 0:1. 51st (50:10) Saarijärvi (Baltisberger, Allenspach) 0:2. 51st (50:31) DiDomenico (Kubalik, Wüthrich) 1:2. - Penalties: 2 times 2 minutes against Ambri-Piotta, 5 times 2 minutes against SCL Tigers. - PostFinance top scorers: Kubalik; Rohrbach.

Ambri-Piotta: Senn; Heed, Curran; Wüthrich, Virtanen; Zgraggen, Isacco Dotti; Zaccheo Dotti; DiDomenico, Landry, Kubalik; Pestoni, Maillet, Zwerger; Bürgler, Heim, Müller; Grassi, Kostner, De Luca; Hedlund.

SCL Tigers: Charlin; Zanetti, Riikola; Saarijärvi, Baltisberger; Paschoud, Guggenheim; Meier; Saarela, Malone, Mäenalanen; Rohrbach, Flavio Schmutz, Pesonen; Berger, Fahrni, Allenspach; Petrini, Salzgeber, Lapinskis; Julian Schmutz.

Remarks: Ambri-Piotta without Douay (injured) and Pezzullo (sick), SCL Tigers without Erni (injured) and Kristof (sick). Ambri-Piotta without goalkeeper from 57:12.

Genève-Servette - Biel 6:4 (1:2, 4:1, 1:1)

6404 spectators. - SR Piechaczek/Mollard, Stalder/Meusy. - Goals: 4. Hofer 0:1. 12. Hartikainen (Manninen, Vatanen/powerplay goal) 1:1. 14. Hofer 1:2. 21. (20:41) Le Coultre (Manninen) 2:2. 22. (21:55) Karrer (Praplan) 3:2. 25. (24:06) Richard 4:2. 25. (24:44) Praplan (Berni) 5:2. 33. Heponiemi (Zryd) 5:3. 58. Andersson 5:4. 60. (59:16) Praplan (Richard, Raanta) 6:4 (into the empty net). - Penalties: none against Genève-Servette, 4 times 2 minutes against Biel. - PostFinance top scorers: Manninen; Rajala.

Genève-Servette: Raanta; Vatanen, Le Coultre; Berni, Chanton; Karrer, Lennström; Jacquemet; Hartikainen, Manninen, Granlund; Miranda, Richard, Bertaggia; Praplan, Jooris, Pouliot; Völlmin, Cavalleri, Loosli.

Biel: Säteri; Christe, Yakovenko; Burren, Grossmann; Delémont, Zryd; Kurt; Hofer, Andersson, Sallinen; Rajala, Heponiemi, Cunti; Sablatnig, Müller, Kneubuehler; Cattin, Luca Christen, Tanner; Bachofner.

Remarks: Genève-Servette without Descloux, Hischier and Rod (all injured), Biel without Blessing, Brunner, Bärtschi, Haas, Lööv (all injured), Stampfli (sick) and Greco (supernumerary foreigner). Biel without a goalkeeper from 58:46 to 59:16.

Rapperswil-Jona Lakers - Zug 5:3 (0:1, 1:1, 4:1)

5721 spectators. - SR Wiegand/Staudenmann, Huguet/Humair. - Goals: 4th Herzog (Martschini, Vozenilek/power play goal) 0:1. 37th (36:48) Jensen (Moy) 1:1. 38th (37:31) Martschini (Vozenilek) 1:2. 42nd Rask (Nardella) 2:2. 44th Jensen 3:2. 50th Jelovac (Moy, Fritz) 4:2. 58th Künzle (Carlsson, Martschini) 4:3 (without goalkeeper). 60 (59:18) Dünner 5:3 (into the empty net). - Penalties: 3 times 2 minutes against Rapperswil-Jona Lakers, 6 times 2 minutes against Zug. - PostFinance top scorers: Moy; Vozenilek.

Rapperswil-Jona Lakers: Punnenovs; Maier, Holm; Baragano, Nardella; Capaul, Jelovac; Henauer; Strömwall, Rask, Wetter; Moy, Fritz, Jensen; Wick, Dünner, Lammer; Hofer, Taibel, Zangger.

Zug: Genoni; Tobias Geisser, Riva; Schlumpf, Carlsson; Hansson, Mischa Geisser; Bachmann; Martschini, Kovar, Vozenilek; Wingerli, Olofsson, Hofmann; Biasca, Senteler, Künzle; Eggenberger, Leuenberger, Herzog.

Remarks: Rapperswil-Jona Lakers without Albrecht, Djuse, Larsson, Quinn (all injured) and Aberg (supernumerary foreigner), Zug without Bengtsson, Simion and Stadler (all injured). Zug without a goalkeeper from 56:24 to 57:42 and 58:03 to 59:18.