After the loss against Fribourg SC Bern parts ways with coach Jussi Tapola with immediate effect

Luca Betschart

1.10.2025

Finnish coach Jussi Tapola is no longer coach of SC Bern.
Picture: sda

SC Bern reacts to the sporting downturn and dismisses its Finnish coach Jussi Tapola the day after the 1:5 defeat against Fribourg-Gottéron.

01.10.2025, 10:27

01.10.2025, 10:36

After nine games this season, SC Bern have just eight points and are in 11th place in the table. The 1:5 loss against Fribourg on Tuesday evening was the third defeat in a row - and one too many for coach Jussi Tapola.

"SC Bern has dismissed head coach Jussi Tapola and assistant coach Pasi Puistola with immediate effect," the club wrote in a published statement. Patrick Schöb will take over on an interim basis until a new head coach is appointed. Schöb was also previously employed as an assistant.

Tapola has been at the SCB helm since the 23724 season. "Unfortunately, we had to realize that the sporting development since the start of the season has not met our expectations," explains Sports Director Martin Plüss. "After analyzing the situation, we came to the conclusion that we need a change in the coaching position for the upcoming tasks."

