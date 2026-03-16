Corentin Moutet makes negative headlines again. IMAGO/PsnewZ

Corentin Moutet misses the final at the Challenger 175 tournament in Phoenix - and causes a stir afterwards. After his defeat against Marcos Giron, the Frenchman throws his racket out of the stadium in frustration.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Corentin Moutet is defeated in the semi-finals of the Challenger 175 tournament in Phoenix by Marcos Giron from the USA.

After the defeat, the Frenchman reacts in frustration and throws his racket out of the stadium.

The action caused a stir and was one of several emotional and controversial moments in his career. Show more

Corentin Moutet is eliminated in the semi-finals of the top-class Challenger 175 tournament in Phoenix (USA). The 26-year-old Frenchman lost 4:6, 6:3, 6:4 to the American Marcos Giron (ATP 69) on Saturday after leading at one stage.

Moutet, who had entered the tournament as the number 1 seed, started the match strongly. The world number 33 took the first set 6:4 and already led 3:1 in the second. The Parisian was also initially one break ahead in the decisive third set. However, Giron improved over the course of the match, turned the game around and ultimately secured his place in the final.

Moutet's reaction after the defeat caused quite a stir. After he was unable to return the American's first serve on Giron's second match point, he threw his racket out of the stadium in frustration. Fortunately, the racket didn't hit anyone.

Not sure I’ve ever seen a player just chuck his racquet like that before. He shakes hands sans stick 😂



That’s Corentin Moutet 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0dPXpEhwPM — Yeticus Maximus Stackimus (@YeticusMaxi) March 15, 2026

Moutet responds with a cryptic post

Moutet later wrote via Instagram story: "Chaos makes the muse. Today was chaotic." In German: "Chaos inspires the muse. Today was chaotic."

Moutet has long been considered a "bad boy" in the tennis scene. The talented Frenchman has had his fair share of run-ins on the tour: umpires, rivals and his own tennis association - no one is safe from him. Now Moutet has added a new chapter to his scandalous record.