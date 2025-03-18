  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Zähringen playoff derby SCB breaks the overtime curse and comes back against Fribourg

SDA

18.3.2025 - 23:05

Romain Loeffel, Lukas Klok and Miro Aaltonen, from left, celebrate Bern's winning goal in overtime.
Romain Loeffel, Lukas Klok and Miro Aaltonen, from left, celebrate Bern's winning goal in overtime.
Picture: Keystone

SC Bern is back in the quarter-final series against Fribourg-Gottéron. The Bernese win Game 3 at home 3:2 after overtime and reduce the deficit in the best-of-7 series to 1:2.

Keystone-SDA

18.03.2025, 23:05

As in the first game of this Zähringen playoff derby, the decision was made after regulation time. However, the 17,031 spectators in the sold-out PostFinance Arena did not have to wait quite as long this time as on Friday, when Lucas Wallmark (89) scored shortly before midnight to give the visitors victory. The Czech Lukas Klok scored Bern's much-acclaimed winner in the 69th minute.

It was the first win for the SCB against their arch-rivals, having previously been beaten four times in overtime in five games.

As great as Bern's jubilation at the redemptive victory was, the reaction to the 3-0 loss in Freiburg on Sunday was not a confident one. It remains to be seen whether the famous momentum will now change.

The Bernese, who were without their injured league top scorer Austin Czarnik, were determined to make their mark with a physical presence right from the start, but Fribourg reacted calmly and took the lead in the 15th minute on the powerplay through captain Julien Sprunger.

However, Fribourg penalties allowed SCB to get back into the game. Marco Lehmann (25') equalized the score at 1:1 during a five-minute overtime situation after Andreas Borgmann was excluded from the game for a rough check on Marc Marchon in the boards. Fabian Ritzmann (44) gave Bern the 2:1 lead a few seconds after a penalty against Jakob Lilja had expired.

It was thanks to Yannick Rathgeb that SCB ultimately had to go into overtime in their second home playoff game. The national defenseman tied the game at 2-2 with one and a half minutes left in regulation time, shortly after Fribourg goalie Reto Berra had made a brilliant save against Marc Marchon to prevent Bern from securing an early victory.

More from the department

Three match pucks. Davos beat Zug to reach the semi-finals

Three match pucksDavos beat Zug to reach the semi-finals

Swiss League playoffs. Visp equalizes the final series against Basel

Swiss League playoffsVisp equalizes the final series against Basel

Freestyle skiing. World Championship forfeit by defending champion Ledeux

Freestyle skiingWorld Championship forfeit by defending champion Ledeux