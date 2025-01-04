SC Bern managed to turn the tide of victory in Kloten in the final third Keystone

The Bern ice hockey club wins the chasing duel in the ice hockey championship in Kloten 5:4. On Sunday, the top game in the National League will be ZSC Lions - Lausanne.

EHC Kloten - who started the season in the fall as the clear underdogs - remain in the top ranks thanks to an almost unbelievable result efficiency. Kloten is the only team in the top half of the table with a negative goal difference. This efficiency was lost on Saturday in the chasing duel against Bern: Kloten led 2:0, 3:2 and until the 51st minute 4:3, but lost 4:5.

With the away win, SC Bern (3rd) caught up with the ZSC Lions (2nd) on points (61), but they have played four games less. The Zurich team will host leaders Lausanne (64 points) on Sunday afternoon for the top-of-the-table clash.

The second direct duel between two teams from the top 6 of the table on Saturday was won 4:1 by EV Zug against the weakening HC Davos, who have lost all of their last six championship games.

In addition, there were only two other games on the schedule: In Biel, the home team lost to the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers 2:3 on penalties after taking the lead. And in Emmental, the SCL Tigers beat Genève-Servette Hockey Club 3-0 thanks to goalie Stéphane Charlin's fifth shutout.

Saturday's results: Biel - Rapperswil-Jona Lakers 2:3 (1:1, 1:0, 0:1, 0:0) n.P. Kloten - Bern 4:5 (3:2, 1:1, 0:2). SCL Tigers - Genève-Servette 3:0 (0:0, 0:0, 3:0). Zug - Davos 4:1 (3:0, 1:1, 0:0).

1. Lausanne 33/64 (106:88). 2. ZSC Lions 30/61 (96:64). 3. Bern 34/61 (111:92). 4. Davos 35/58 (98:80). 5. Kloten 35/57 (94:100). 6. Zug 33/52 (107:87). 7. SCL Tigers 33/51 (83:76). 8. Rapperswil-Jona Lakers 35/47 (91:102). 9. Fribourg-Gottéron 33/45 (80:89). 10. Biel 33/43 (72:76). 11. Genève-Servette 31/42 (86:88). 12. Lugano 32/42 (86:103). 13. Ambri-Piotta 33/41 (88:110). 14. Ajoie 32/29 (76:119).