Brought the SCB into the lead at one point: Finnish forward Waltteri Merelä Keystone

SCB loses for the first time in the second game of the Champions Hockey League. The Bernese lost 2:4 in Lulea.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After the 2:0 win at French champions Grenoble in the opening game, the task in the north of Sweden was much more difficult. In an evenly-matched game, the Bernese responded to a 1-0 deficit after the first period with two goals from Thierry Schild and Waltteri Merelä, who scored while shorthanded.

However, the Swedish champions had the better end. Former Zug player Brian O'Neill equalized before the second break, before Edvin Hammarlund scored Lulea's winner in the 46th minute. The 4:2 goal was then scored into an empty net. The Scandinavians had also lost 3-2 at home to Zug after overtime in the season opener.

