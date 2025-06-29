One festival, three winners: Damian Ott, Werner Schlegel and Michael Moser win the Nordostschweizer Schwingfest. (from left to right) KEYSTONE

Werner Schlegel makes a strong return to the wrestling arena and secures victory at the Nordostschweizer Schwingfest - together with Damian Ott and Michael Moser from Bern. Fabian Staudenmann is crowned the winner of the Bernese Oberland.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Werner Schlegel, Damian Ott and Michael Moser win the Nordostschweizer Schwingfest. Ott and Moser move up in the table because Schlegel takes the final round against Armon Orlik.

Fabian Staudenmann wins the Bernese Oberland in commanding style. Show more

Werner Schlegel is back in the sawdust ring for the first time since the end of March and a foot operation. However, there is absolutely no sign of the Toggenburg native's prolonged absence. The offensive wrestler remains true to his style and seeks the decision right from the start.

Schlegel scores five victories and qualifies confidently for the final round. So confidently, in fact, that a second-place finish against Armon Orlik is enough for him to win the final round.

The final round lasts 14 minutes in the sweltering heat of eastern Switzerland, but no decision is made. The final round ends in a draw and Schlegel secures victory.

What nobody knows at this point is that there are two more winners. Because the judges awarded Schlegel 8.75 points, Damian Ott and Bernese guest Michael Moser scored the same number of points and were also crowned festival winners.

Samuel Giger drops out of the final round decision early on. After three rounds, he is two down, but then finally wins with the maximum score and secures the wreath.

Third wreath victory for Staudenmann

Fabian Staudenmann is the strongest man at the Bernese Oberland in Frutigen. After being defeated in the first round by Curdin Orlik, he secured five victories, four of them with the maximum score. In the final round, the top Bernese wrestler throws Ivan Thöni flat on his back and secures his third wreath victory of the season.

Fabian Staudenmann wins his next festival in Frutigen. KEYSTONE

Adrian Walther shows a reaction after dropping two courses in the first round, wins four times in a row and finishes the festival in 4th place.

Scene of the day between Schlegel and Lüscher

In St.Gallen, Werner Schlegel and Sinisha Lüscher are responsible for the scene of the day. The two athletes come up against each other in 4th gear. However, it takes a while before the duel takes place.

Schlegel and Lüscher take their time entering the arena, neither wants to step into the sawdust first. Perhaps personal rituals are at play here. After an estimated two minutes, Schlegel gives himself a jolt and steps onto the court first. At the referee's signal, the match begins. No waiting around. Both pull like crazy, with the better end for Schlegel - after 17 seconds of walking. He takes the victory and the 9.75. The noise in the arena is deafening.

In the end, Schlegel defends his victory at the Nordostschweizer Schwingfest and shares it with Ott and Moser.

