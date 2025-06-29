Werner Schlegel makes a strong return to the wrestling arena and secures victory at the Nordostschweizer Schwingfest - together with Damian Ott and Michael Moser from Bern. Fabian Staudenmann is crowned the winner of the Bernese Oberland.
- Werner Schlegel, Damian Ott and Michael Moser win the Nordostschweizer Schwingfest. Ott and Moser move up in the table because Schlegel takes the final round against Armon Orlik.
- Fabian Staudenmann wins the Bernese Oberland in commanding style.
Werner Schlegel is back in the sawdust ring for the first time since the end of March and a foot operation. However, there is absolutely no sign of the Toggenburg native's prolonged absence. The offensive wrestler remains true to his style and seeks the decision right from the start.
Schlegel scores five victories and qualifies confidently for the final round. So confidently, in fact, that a second-place finish against Armon Orlik is enough for him to win the final round.
The final round lasts 14 minutes in the sweltering heat of eastern Switzerland, but no decision is made. The final round ends in a draw and Schlegel secures victory.
What nobody knows at this point is that there are two more winners. Because the judges awarded Schlegel 8.75 points, Damian Ott and Bernese guest Michael Moser scored the same number of points and were also crowned festival winners.
Samuel Giger drops out of the final round decision early on. After three rounds, he is two down, but then finally wins with the maximum score and secures the wreath.
Third wreath victory for Staudenmann
Fabian Staudenmann is the strongest man at the Bernese Oberland in Frutigen. After being defeated in the first round by Curdin Orlik, he secured five victories, four of them with the maximum score. In the final round, the top Bernese wrestler throws Ivan Thöni flat on his back and secures his third wreath victory of the season.
Adrian Walther shows a reaction after dropping two courses in the first round, wins four times in a row and finishes the festival in 4th place.
Scene of the day between Schlegel and Lüscher
In St.Gallen, Werner Schlegel and Sinisha Lüscher are responsible for the scene of the day. The two athletes come up against each other in 4th gear. However, it takes a while before the duel takes place.
Schlegel and Lüscher take their time entering the arena, neither wants to step into the sawdust first. Perhaps personal rituals are at play here. After an estimated two minutes, Schlegel gives himself a jolt and steps onto the court first. At the referee's signal, the match begins. No waiting around. Both pull like crazy, with the better end for Schlegel - after 17 seconds of walking. He takes the victory and the 9.75. The noise in the arena is deafening.
In the end, Schlegel defends his victory at the Nordostschweizer Schwingfest and shares it with Ott and Moser.
Schlegel defends in the final round and wins the festival with Ott and Moser
Werner Schlegel wins the Nordostschweizer Schwingfest. Schlegel wins the festival by defeating Armon Orlik in the final round. Things only become dangerous for the first time shortly before the end of the 14-minute final round. Orlik pulls away, Schlegel skillfully spins out and defends his victory at the NOS. For Schlegel, the NOS is the first celebration since March.
Because Schlegel receives a score of 8.75 for the final round, Damian Ott and Michael Moser are tied on points with Schlegel in the final ranking.
-
6th round NOS: Giger ends the festival with victory
Damian Ott celebrates. The man from St.Gallen takes the ten against Christian Biäsch and catches up with Michael Moser on points.
The guest from Bern, Michael Moser, fights his way to the top. He wins against Mario Schneider with the maximum score and sets an exclamation mark in north-eastern Switzerland.
Samuel Giger finishes with a lightning victory. He wins flatly against Christian Lanter and takes the maximum score. He closes the festival with the wreath.
Domenic Schneider lives up to his role as favorite against Fabian Bärtsch, wins and takes his 90th wreath.
Samir Leuppi finishes his festival with a 9.75. He takes his first NOS wreath since 2022.
-
Top pairings in the 6th course
Samir Leuppi - Thomas Wild
Roger Rychen - Roman Schnurrenberger
Etienne Burger - This Kolb
Reto Koch - Marc Lustenberger
Fabian Bärtsch - Domenic Schneider
Lukas Bissig - Marco Good
Samuel Giger - Christian Lanter
Michael Moser - Mario Schneider
Christian Biäsch - Damian Ott
Werner Schlegel - Armon Orlik
-
The intermediate ranking after the 5th round
-
5th round NOS: Schlegel and Orlik in the final round - Giger with third defeat
Werner Schlegel follows Orlik into the final round. He wins against Jeremy Vollenweider and secures his ticket for the fight for the festival victory with a 9.75. This makes Schlegel the only wrestler with five victories.
Armon Orlik defeats Martin Roth in the second round and is the first participant in the final round.
Surprise in 4th place - Mario Schneider wins against Marcel Räbsamen. The latter could have opened the door to the final round with a victory. But nothing will come of it.
The duel between the two heavyweights Samuel Giger and Samir Leuppi ends in a draw. Giger acts, Leuppi reacts. 8.75 for both. Giger delivers his third move.
Impressive how Damian Ott floors Roger Rychen. The St.Gallen native catches the Glarus native with the short and scores a 9.75.
Domenic Schneider floors Cédric Lenherr. Andy Signer proves his defensive skills against Michael Moser. The wenidge from north-eastern Switzerland frees himself from a very dicey situation on the ground. On his next move, however, Moser leaves nothing to be desired and defeats Signer in a follow-up push.
-
Staudenmann in the final round against Thöni in the Oberland
Fabian Staudenmann adds another victory to his statistics. He gets the maximum score against Leandro Thöni and faces Ivan Thöni in the final round.
-
Top pairings from the 5th round
Cédric Lenherr - Domenic Schneider
Damian Ott - Roger Rychen
Samuel Giger - Samir Leuppi
Michael Moser - Andy Signer
Marcel Räbsamen - Mario Schneider
Armon Orlik - Martin Roth
Werner Schlegel - Jeremy Vollenweider
-
The intermediate ranking list at the NOS
-
Bernese Oberland: Staudenmann takes the lead in 4th gear
Fabian Staudenmann kills the previously flawless Adrian Odermatt with a 9.75 and lifts himself to the top. Adrian Walther takes his second victory and wins against Hanspeter Luginbühl.
-
4th round NOS: Giger, Moser and Orlik with maximum score - psychological games between Schlegel and Lüscher
Unbelievable scene before the round between Werner Schlegel and Sinisha Lüscher. They take their time entering the arena, neither wants to step into the sawdust first. Perhaps personal rituals are at play here. After an estimated two minutes, Schlegel gives herself a jolt and steps onto the court first. At the referee's signal, the match begins. No waiting around. Both pull like crazy, with the better end for Schlegel - after 17 seconds of walking. He takes the victory and the 9.75. The noise in the arena is deafening. Schlegel stays in front.
The audience cheers, Armon Orlik clenches his fist. The man from Graubünden lays Marc Lustenberger flat on his back.
Damian Ott sweats longer in the sun than his colleagues Moser and Giger. He wins against Etienne Burger a few seconds before the end after a Münger muck-up and strong ground work.
Kilian Kolb has no chance against Michael Moser. The duel between the two 19-year-olds is decided after the first move. Moser wins flat.
Unsurprisingly,Samuel Giger seeks a decision against Marc Jörger right from the start. He wants the maximum score. So he lets go of Jörger again after the first move and does without ground work before scoring a ten in the second move.
While Leuppi makes his way to the square, Domenic Schneider wins against Sales Tschudin with a 9.75. Samir Leuppi then also starts the afternoon with a victory. Flat throw against Valentin Mettler.
The loudspeakers in the arena have just announced: "Leuppi Samir please take third place." Will Leuppi be in the sawdust ring this afternoon? He left the arena limping in the 3rd round after losing to Michael Moser. Now, however, he seems fit enough again. Immediately after the announcement, Leuppi hurries to the court.
-
Top pairings from the 4th round
Domenic Schneider - Sales Tschudin
Samir Leuppi - Valentin Mettler
Samuel Giger - Marc Jörger
Thomas Koch - Andy Signer
Kilian Kolb - Michael Moser
Andrin Habegger - Roger Rychen
Etienne Burger - Damian Ott
Mario Bösch - Marcel Räbsamen
Marc Lustenberger - Armon Orlik
Sinisha Lüscher - Werner Schlegel
-
Lunch break
So, dear Schwing friends: Time for a break. In St.Gallen, Samuel Giger is far behind after two rounds, while Werner Schlegel, who is returning, is convincing. We'll read you again soon. We continue at 1.15 pm.
-
Bernese Oberland: Staudenmann in 3rd gear with second flat throw, Walther with first victory
Fabian Staudenmann takes his second victory after being defeated in 1st gear. He achieves the maximum score against Domenic Annen. There is also a victory for Adrian Walther, who is already far behind with two defeats. He wins against Florian Aellen in the second round.
-
3rd round NOS: Spectacle between Giger and Räbsamen - Moser defeats Leuppi
Michael Moser is as strong as a bear! The guest from Bern defeats none other than Samir Leuppi, who had won both previous fights. It seems that Leuppi has hurt himself during the walk. He limps from the wrestling arena into the lunch break.
Unbelievable how Samuel Giger stops a counterattack attempt by Marcel Räbsamen after his first short. Giger turns away decisively. The move is a feast for the eyes. Giger pulls, Räbsamen pulls. The outcome is completely open. Then Giger pulls and comes in well, but Räbsamen makes a strong save on the ground - several times. The fight is very reminiscent of the one last weekend between Räbsamen and Fabian Staudenmann at Schwarzsee (posed): A spectacle posed. This is also how the bout in St.Gallen ends. A well-deserved nine for both. Giger has to accept the second defeat.
Domenic Schneider and Werner Schlegel faced each other in the final round of last year's NOS. Back then, Schlegel won after ten minutes. Today he needs five. Schlegel masters the difficult task against Schneider and takes his third victory.
I was still writing about Ott's working victory and Nicola Wey is already on his back. Armon Orlik wins in the first move, just like in the 2nd round. Maximum score.
A working victory for Damian Ott. He collects his first maximum score. Shortly before the final minute, he throws Janos Bachmann flat on his back.
-
The top pairings in the 3rd round are tough
Janos Bachmann - Damian Ott
Armon Orlik - Nicola Wey
Werner Schlegel - Domenic Schneider
Samuel Giger - Marcel Räbsamen
Samir Leuppi - Michael Moser
-
Intermediate ranking after the 2nd round
-
Bernese Oberland: Walther tied back in the 2nd round - Staudenmann wins
Adrian Walther also fails to find a recipe in 2nd gear. Walther tries to go on the offensive against Fritz Ramseier, but the fight ends in a stalemate. Fabian Staudenmann gets the maximum score after about a minute against Levin Neuenschwander.
-
Sunny Sunday
Bright blue skies around St.Gallen, the sun is shining - and how. The organizers are diligently distributing sunscreen on the festival grounds. In the sawdust, the wrestlers go at each other without restraint, it's already really hot here before midday. The Edelweiss shirts are already soaked with sweat before half-time.
-
2nd round NOS: Orlik and Giger effortlessly - Schlegel, Leuppi and Schneider with second victory
He contested his last fight at the end of March, and there is no sign of an injury break for Werner Schlegel at the NOS. Of course, he hasn't had any big opponents yet. After his victory against Marc Lustenberger, he wins his second fight against Elias Kundert with maximum points.
Marcel Räbsamen confirms his form and secures his second victory against Thomas Kuster.
The next top wrestler makes short work of it. Samir Leuppi takes victory against Reto Landolt in the 1st round. No flat throw, therefore 9.75,
Samuel Giger achieves the maximum score. Giger makes his first move against Michael Bernold, but lets go of his opponent on the ground. He goes for the ten and gets it with the next short move.
Things are moving quickly in first place. After Orlik and Schneider's blitz victories, Damian Ott also wins in the first move. However, the winner from Kilchberg still has to make a few adjustments to Reto Koch on the ground and takes the victory in the second move.
Just before the fight between Armon Orlik and Martin Schuler is won, Orlik pulls short and presses Schuler flat on his back.
As in the first round, Domenic Schneider also receives a good round of applause in the second fight. He wins against Reto Schlegel in the 1st move with the maximum score.
Michael Moser is as strong as a bear. The 19-year-old from Bern floors Jeremy Vollenweider and raises his winning finger. His first victory after being defeated by Giger.
Sinisha Lüscher takes her first victory after being defeated by heavyweight Armon Orlik. He puts Aron Kiser on his back in a follow-up press.
-
Brief insight into the Bernese Oberland - 1st round at the Oberland
Of course, the world of wrestling also looks to Adelboden from St.Gallen. The top Bernese wrestlers Adrian Walther and Fabian Staudenmann start the Bernese Oberland with a defeat. Walther faces Kilian von Weissenfluh, Staudenmann Curdin Orlik.
-
Top pairings 2nd round
Michael Moser - Jeremy Vollenweider
Reto Schlegel - Domenic Schneider
Armon Orlik - Martin Schuler
Reto Koch - Damian Ott
Michael Bernold - Samuel Giger
Mario Schneider - Nicola Wey
Reto Landolt - Samir Leuppi
Thomas Kuster - Marcel Räbsamen
Elias Kundert - Werner Schlegel
-
1st round NOS: Orlik and Giger start with a knockdown - Schlegel wins after Kurz à la Abderhalden
Samuel Giger finds no recipe against the Bernese talent Michael Moser. Both have their chances, but the round ends in a knockdown. 8.75 for both.
Armon Orlik gets off to a flying start. In the first move, he knocks Sinisha Lüscher to the ground, but the north-western Swiss fights back strongly and gets out. Things continue spectacularly between the two. Orlik moves, Lüscher holds his ground and almost counters the Grisons player. After that, the entertainment value flattens out. The gait ends with a score of 8.75 for both.
Damian Ott is inferior to Lukas Bissig. The man from north-eastern Switzerland comes close to defeat against the man from central Switzerland, but manages to get away with a single submission.
Werner Schlegel and Marc Lustenberger give each other nothing. From the very first second, the two go on the attack - with the better end for the returning Schlegel. The Toggenburg native catches Lustenberger after a successful Kurz à la Jörg Abderhalden and wins in a follow-up press. "The short one looks familiar," says Abderhalden into the SRF microphone at the next table.
Samir Leuppi is on form and underlines this during the first swing. He is active against the guest from north-western Switzerland, Oliver Hermann, and tries several times. After around four minutes of action, he puts the NOS wreath from 2023 into the sawdust with the maximum score.
It gets really loud in the arena for the first time. Crowd favorite Dodo Schneider defeats defensive artist Martin Roth. Schneider confidently works the Swiss on the ground and turns him into the sawdust. Victory for Schneider and huge applause from the stands.
Roger Rychen is back after a groin injury. The fight against Marco Good ends in a draw. Marcel Räbsamen follows up his 2nd place at Schwarzsee with a spectacular submission against Fabian Staudenmann. He confidently takes victory against Janis Wieland.
-
FC St.Gallen premises
As the top pairings approach, here's a little background story: the Schwingplatz is not far from Kybunpark, the FC St.Gallen stadium. The wrestlers are fighting for victory today at the Super League club's training ground. The division is based in the FCSG gym on this Sunday.
-
Roll call over, it's time to go
The wrestlers are briefed, all ready for the NOS. The top pairings follow as usual at the end of the first round.
-
Giger and Schlegel back
Samuel Giger decided not to take part in the Glarner-Bündner two weeks ago due to a minor injury. In St.Gallen, he will team up with the up-and-coming young Bernese Michael Moser (19). This will not be a walk in the park for the giant from north-eastern Switzerland, especially as Moser has already cleared heavyweights such as Adrian Walther and Fabian Staudenmann this season.
Werner Schlegel makes his comeback after a foot injury. The Toggenburg native is contesting his first festival since the end of March and is now also starting the wreath festival season.
-
The top pairings
Samuel Giger - Michael Moser
Sinisha Lüscher - Armon Orlik
Lukas Bissig - Damian Ott
Marc Lustenberger - Werner Schlegel
Oliver Hermann - Samir Leuppi
Etienne Burger - Fabian Kindlimann
Martin Roth - Domenic Schneider
Marcel Räbsamen - Janis Wieland
Marco Good - Roger Rychen
Sandro Balimann - Jeremy Vollenweider
-
Hello ...
... and welcome to the ticker of the Nordostschweizer Schwingfest. The sun is shining over St.Gallen on the Openair weekend. While the last festival-goers crawl into their tents in the Sittertobel, the arena not far from the party mile is already filled with swing-hungry fans.