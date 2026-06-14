The beginning of the end: Werner Schlegel (top) sends Elias Lüscher reeling in the final bout after less than 50 seconds

The 23-year-old guest from the Northeast Swiss Schwing Association pinned surprise contender Elias Lüscher to the sawdust in the final bout after 50 seconds and, in the absence of Samuel Giger—who was sidelined with a shoulder injury—deservedly claimed victory after a modest start. Damian Ott, Joel Strebel, and Christian Bucher tied for second place.

For Schlegel, from Toggenburg, this is the second Bergkranzfest victory of his career following his triumph at the Schwarzsee Schwinget two years ago. He succeeds Fabian Staudenmann on the list of winners. “This is huge. I had a slow start, but was able to really get going after that. It was my overall performance that made the difference. I fought in a variety of ways—I won one duel on the ground and two with ‘opportunistic moves,’” he said in an SRF interview after his commanding victory in the final bout.

Schlegel started the day with a draw against Nick Alpiger. He then defeated Urs Doppmann, Carlo von Rickenbach, Michael Gwerder, and Fredi Bruhin in succession, making him the only wrestler to remain undefeated. Meanwhile, Elias Lüscher earned his points for the final bout on the side rings.

Michael Moser claimed victory at the highly competitive Oberland Gauverband Festival in Gstaad. The 20-year-old farmer from Biglen entered the final round against Matthieu Burger after winning five bouts, knowing that a draw would be enough to secure his sixth tournament victory of his career. After about four minutes, however, he pinned Burger to the mat.

Fabian Staudenmann, the winner of the Oberländischen Gauverbandsfest for the past three years, had to settle for a tie for second place, while Curdin Orlik finished in seventh. Adrian Walther did not advance beyond 35th place.

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