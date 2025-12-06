Akira Schmid shows a very strong performance against the New Jersey Devils. Keystone

Goaltender Akira Schmid shows the New Jersey Devils how to beat the Swiss trio in the NHL. Thanks in part to the Emmental native's strong performance, the Vegas Golden Knights win 3-0 away from home.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It was a reunion for Akira Schmid with the team from New Jersey, where he started his career in the NHL. In his first three seasons with the Devils, he made 43 appearances. The move to Nevada followed at the end of June last year. Schmid only made five appearances in the last championship and started the current regular season as the No. 2 center behind Adin Hill. The possibility of more playing time increased when the Canadian suffered an injury in mid-October and has not been able to play since.

His previous history seemed to give Schmid additional motivation. He was certainly on top form against the Devils with his compatriots Nico Hischier, Timo Meier and Jonas Siegenthaler. After saving 24 shots, he recorded his second shutout of the season and his third overall in the NHL. Schmid's first shutout with his current employer came at the beginning of November in a 1-0 home win against the Detroit Red Wings.

The Golden Knights won their third in a row, while New Jersey's current home woes were further accentuated. The Devils suffered their fourth defeat in a row in their own arena.

The winners of the evening also included the Winnipeg Jets, who had recently lost their stride. The team with Nino Niederreiter beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 at home, only their second win in the last eight games.

The San Jose Sharks with Philipp Kurashev lost by the same score at the Dallas Stars. The team from Texas, which will be without the injured Lian Bichsel for an extended period, is the No. 2 team in the West behind the Colorado Avalanche thanks in part to strong performances of late with six wins in seven games.