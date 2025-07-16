Mauro Schmid (right) had to concede victory to the Norwegian Jonas Abrahamsen. Picture: Keystone

Mauro Schmid missed out on the stage win in Toulouse in the 12th stage of the Tour de France in a photo finish. He was defeated in the sprint by fellow escapee Jonas Abrahamsen from Norway.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Schmid, who would have been the first Swiss rider to win a stage of the Tour de France since Marc Hirschi in 2020, took the sprint after the final bend. Abrahamsen came up to the same height, but did not pass. The Swiss and the Norwegian battled side by side for the stage win - with the happier ending for the Scandinavian.

The two were part of the leading group from the start of the stage. Around 15 km before the finish, the Swiss champion and Abrahamsen were able to break away. Even the big names such as Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert, who had almost caught up with the leading group in the last 30 km, were no longer able to intervene in the battle for the stage win.

👏 You can be proud Mauro! What a stage today!#TDF2025 https://t.co/Fbl5VOPZJ8 — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 16, 2025

Scary moment for Pogacar

In the overall classification, Ireland's Ben Healy successfully defended the yellow jersey. And Tadej Pogacar will start the first Pyrenean stage on Thursday with a 1:17 minute lead over Jonas Vingegaard. The Slovenian crashed 5 km before the finish through no fault of his own. Vingegaard's team played fair and slowed down so that Pogacar could catch up again.

Thursday's stage is eagerly awaited, as Pogacar and Vingegaard will not lose sight of each other on the first mountain stage in the Pyrenees. Over 180.6 km and 3850 meters of altitude difference, it will become clear how the strength levels are and whether Pogacar has coped with Wednesday's crash. The 13.5 km long climb to the finish in the ski resort of Hautacam, with gradients of over ten percent in places, is likely to break up the field.