Gabriel Gledhill was in a great mood despite his 67th place. dpa

A British cross-country skier gets caught up in the party atmosphere in Norway. After the race, he talks about his heavy alcohol consumption.

DPA dpa

Beer and schnapps instead of water or iso drinks: British cross-country skier Gabriel Gledhill says he got completely drunk during the 50-kilometer race in Oslo. "I must have had ten to twelve beers and five to six shots. I was drunk as a skunk," the 23-year-old was quoted as saying by the Swedish newspaper "Expressen".

In a video shared by the Fis World Federation on Instagram, Gledhill can be seen stopping at the side of the track, accepting cans of drinks from several spectators and drinking from them. If you get a beer, you just have to take it, explained Gledhill.

At the big ski party with many thousands of fans at Holmenkollen on Saturday, he finished 67th and therefore third last. He was more than 20 minutes behind the winner, Einar Hedegart from Norway.