Sergio Pérez's car has to be taken away during qualifying on Saturday. Picture: Keystone

Sergio Pérez started this Formula 1 season as runner-up in the world championship. His premature end at Red Bull is looming ever closer. Hungary could be his penultimate race for the top team.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sergio Pérez suffers another setback in qualifying for the Hungarian GP on Saturday and only starts today's race from 16th place.

The Mexican is already under scrutiny after recent poor performances and already has 137 points fewer to his name than team-mate Max Verstappen.

Is Pérez even facing retirement? Expert Ralf Schumacher demands: "Red Bull has so many drivers. That has to come to an end." Show more

Ralf Schumacher has called on Red Bull to take action following the latest setback with Sergio Pérez. Even if the former Formula 1 driver can sympathize with the Mexican driver of the world champion racing team. "Red Bull has so many drivers. This has to come to an end. He really should be released. I feel sorry for him. It's a disaster for him too," said Ralf Schumacher as a Sky expert at the Hungaroring.

Pérez, who is already under a lot of scrutiny despite having extended his contract this year until the end of 2026, had badly demolished his car in a crash during qualifying. He will start from 16th place in today's race (15:00). "I don't know how much longer Red Bull wants to watch this and put up with it. I don't think there's any point anymore. And he knows that himself," said Ralf Schumacher.

Pérez is combative

Pérez himself was outwardly combative even after this new low point. It hurts to let the team down, but he is more determined than ever to come back. But what else can he say? The fact is that he is in danger of becoming a brake pad in the race for the financially important constructors' championship, according to which the bonuses for the team's employees are also paid out.

And the bosses had already made it clear before the crash in Budapest that Pérez's performance would be analyzed after the Hungarian Grand Prix and the Grand Prix a week later in Belgium.

Perez is ok, but his Red Bull certainly isn't...



He'll start tomorrow's race from P15 at best 😖#F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/tPGEEw3Lqg — Formula 1 (@F1) July 20, 2024

Separation during the summer break?

They want to see what happens during the summer break. Allegedly, there is a clause in the 34-year-old's contract which states that a separation is possible if he is more than 100 points behind team-mate and world championship leader Max Verstappen. Pérez currently has 137 points less.

In Budapest, both Yuki Tsunoda from Japan and Daniel Ricciardo from Australia also flirted with a promotion from sister team Racing Bulls to Red Bull. New Zealander Liam Lawson would also be available. "It's a crucial time for Pérez and Red Bull," said British ex-driver Martin Brundle on Sky Sports in England.