7th stage

Nino Schurter and Filippo Colombo win the Cape Epic mountain bike spectacle. In the final stage, the duo manage to maintain and even extend their lead of 32 seconds over their pursuers Luca Braidot and Simone Avondetto.

Schutert/Colombo secured overall victory with a 1:32 minute lead over Braidot/Avondetto and a 12:58 minute lead over the third-placed duo Joubert/Nortje.

Schurter wins the Cape Epic for the third time, most recently in 2019. "This victory is something very special. Before the Grand Finale, we realized that we could manage our pace well, and everything fell into place for us on the decisive day. It's a very different type of race to the World Cup, but winning here is always a career highlight. The team dynamic makes it so exciting, and when you have the right partner, it's extremely satisfying."

For Schurtner's partner Colombo, it is his first mountain bike race win. "Honestly, it's just a relief that it's over. We've been through so much this week, so this win is very special," said the 27-year-old.