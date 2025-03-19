1st stage

Nino Schurter and Filippo Colombo timed their attack perfectly on the first stage of the Cape Epic 2025 and took the stage win on Monday - and the overall lead in the men's race. The Swiss duo lead the overall standings after two days with a lead of 11 seconds over Luca Braidot and Simone Avondetto.

"That was a tough day," said Schurter after the race. "Some sections were fun, but this was a real race. It was tough from the start and I found the flat sections quite difficult. I don't really like the flat sections. I prefer it when we go into the mountains."

In the women's race, Annika Langvad and Sofia Gomez Villafane took control early on and also clearly won the first stage after the prologue with a lead of more than five minutes. The top favorites already lead by seven minutes after the first two days.