Stage 5

Nino Schurter and Filippo Colombo win the queen stage (98km and 2850 vertical meters). With 15 kilometers to go, the Swiss leave the competition behind on the last climb. On the descent to the finish, they extended their lead to 1:10 minutes at the end. Schurter and Colombo thus lead the final two stages by almost two minutes ahead of the Italian team of Luca Braidot and Simone Avondetto.

In the women's race, it is once again the team of Annika Langvad (DEN) and Sofia Gomez Villafane (ARG) that secures victory on the Queen Stage. Their lead in the overall standings is 22 minutes and 20 seconds.