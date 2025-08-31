A blatantly wrong decision here, frustration there. Why doesn't the ESAF use the available TV images to make the sport of wrestling fairer? After all, millions of francs are now at stake.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Wrestling has deliberately decided not to use video evidence.

However, after several controversial decisions at the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis, discussions are once again boiling over.

A survey of wrestling fans on site shows: Virtually none of the spectators want the VAR.

However, not everyone in the sport of wrestling shares this opinion. Wrestling king Arnold Forrer, for example, is in favor of TV pictures being consulted. Show more

On Sunday morning, the 50,000 or so fans in the arena, but above all the thousands and thousands at home watching on TV, rub their eyes in amazement. In the bouts between Joel Wicki and Romain Collaud and Werner Schlegel and Curdin Orlik, the referees made some serious mistakes. Both to the disadvantage of the favorites for the king's title, Wicki and Schlegel.

The Bernese also feel unfairly treated. They are of the opinion that their king contender Staudenmann deserved the maximum score of 10 for his success against Schneider.

Frustration here, quarrels there - and no chance of appeal

Frustration here, quarrels there. No wonder, since the ESAV is no longer just about a wreath, but about millions. The royal title is worth around one million francs.

Despite obvious mistakes: Reto Bleiker, Head of Media at the Swiss Wrestling Federation, says: "A judge's decision is a factual decision. Therefore, according to the regulations, there is no possibility for an appeal."

Fabian Staudenmann missed the final round after a controversial decision by the judges. KEYSTONE

"Sometimes a wrong decision is part of wrestling"

The same applies to video evidence. Although TV images are available, they are not consulted.

Wrong or right? Backward or sporty? blue Sport wants to find out from die-hard wrestling fans and asks around at the ESAF. The tenor is clear: they don't want video evidence, even though it would make the sport of wrestling fairer. "Yes, no, that would be very bad for the sport of wrestling," says one. Another says: "Basically, I have confidence in the judges. And if they make a wrong decision, that's just the way it is. That's part of wrestling."

After all, one or two people have already thought about the technical progress. "If a VAR were introduced, a wrestling festival would probably no longer last two days, but three." It seems that people in the world of wrestling don't want to know anything about technical aids. "VAR is for the football world," says a fan in an Edelweiss shirt.

King Forrer is in favor of TV images being consulted

But not everyone is against it. Wrestling king Arnold Forrer has already said several times that TV evidence should at least be tried out. After the wrong decisions on Sunday, he said on the Blick talk show "Hoselupf": "Where there are cameras, they should be used."

Long-time Blick reporter Marcel W. Perren says: "There are more and more voices in the world of wrestling who are in favor of trying out video evidence at least once. I also think that at a Swiss wrestling festival, where so much money is involved, a VAR could be financially viable on all courts."