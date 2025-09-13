Harri Pesonen (in yellow) pokes the puck over the line shortly before the end of overtime to give the SCL Tigers a 4-3 win at EV Zug. Zug had led 3-0 until the 40th minute... Keystone

The SCL Tigers are down 3-0 in Zug until the 40th minute - and still win 4-3 after overtime. These are the facts of Saturday's six games.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Langnau ended a long drought in Zug: The SCL Tigers won for the first time in central Switzerland since October 20, 2017 and 17 defeats de suite since then. Harri Pesonen scored the winner for the visitors 15 seconds before the end of overtime on the power play after Zug's Tomas Tatar had been given a five-minute penalty for a cross-check in the 62nd minute. Pesonen had already started the comeback 36 seconds before the second intermission with the 1:3. The two goals in the final period were also scored by the Emmentaler in overtime: Saku Mäenalanen (44th) and Dario Rohrbach (45th) scored within 105 seconds. Dominik Kubalik scored 1:0 and 3:0 for Zug, the Czech's first goals for EVZ in the National League. (sfy)

Pasche's shutout

Kevin Pasche celebrated his first shutout of the new season with 40 saves in Lausanne's 3-0 win at Ambri-Piotta. Last season, the young Lausanne goalie recorded the most clean sheets (9). For Ambri, Alex Formenton returned to the Swiss ice after 20 months (and a won court case). Formenton and Chris DiDomenico did cause havoc in Lausanne's defense several times, but without any tangible success.

Series of home wins continues

Last season, the four games between the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers and Bern were all home victories. This streak continued in the first meeting of the current championship. The Lakers won 2:1, as they did in the first clash last season, with all three goals coming in the first 18 minutes. Alexander Jakowenko put the visitors in front in the 3rd minute, Victor Rask (8th) and Dominic Lammer, who outwitted SCB goalie Adam Reideborn, turned the game in the Lakers' favor. (sfy)

Lias Andersson's own goal

HC Fribourg-Gottéron defeated Biel 4-0 - but the goal that everyone was talking about at the end was scored by a Biel player. The 26-year-old Swede Lias Andersson scored into his own goal in the 45th minute during an indicated penalty across the entire ice surface. The goal was credited to Samuel Walser because there are no own goals in ice hockey. The last such goal was scored on Swiss ice in the National League a year and a half ago. Back then, a back pass by Jan Kovar from Zug went across the entire field and into his own goal. Davos won this game 6:3 at home against Zug in February 2024.

Servette's second home win

Servette celebrated its second home win of the season with a 4-2 victory over Kloten. Tim Bozon scored two goals; Jesse Puljujärvi, Jimmy Vesey and Sakari Manninen also had two points each. For Kloten, defenseman Leandro Hausheer left the ice with a minus-3 record.

Great performance by Denis Malgin

Denis Malgin celebrated a great performance in the ZSC Lions' 5-1 home win over Lugano. Malgin scored the final goal in the 55th minute to make it 5:1 and had assists for 1:0 (while shorthanded), 2:1 and 3:1. The only time Malgin didn't have his stick in play was on the powerplay goal to make it 4:1.

The match telegrams:

Zug - SCL Tigers 3:4 (0:0, 3:1, 0:2, 0:1) n.V.

7157 spectators (sold out). - SR Kaukokari/Arpagaus, Urfer/De Paris. - Goals: 22. Kubalik (Tatar, Wingerli) 1:0. 32. (31:42) Sklenicka (Martschini, Vozenilek/Powerplay goal) 2:0. 33. (32:24) Kubalik (Tobias Geisser, Moret) 3:0. 40. (39:24) Pesonen (Rohrbach, Baltisberger) 3:1. 44. (43:09) Mäenalanen (Kinnunen/power play goal) 3:2. 45. (44:54) Rohrbach (Kinnunen, Mäenalanen/power play goal) 3:3. 65. (64:45) Pesonen (power play goal) 3:4. - Penalties: 4 times 2 plus 5 minutes (Tatar) plus added time (Tatar) against Zug, 2 times 2 minutes against SCL Tigers. - PostFinance top scorers: Wingerli; Björninen.

Zug: Wolf; Diaz, Sklenicka; Tobias Geisser, Moret; Balestra, Stadler; Mischa Geisser; Wingerli, Tatar, Kubalik; Martschini, Senteler, Herzog; Vozenilek, Kovar, Hofmann; Wey, Leuenberger, Eggenberger; Lindemann.

SCL Tigers: Meyer; Kinnunen, Mathys; Meier, Baltisberger; Erni, Guggenheim; Lehmann; Julian Schmutz, Björninen, Mäenalanen; Rohrbach, O'Reilly, Pesonen; Allenspach, Felcman, Bachofner; Petrini, Salzgeber, Lapinskis; Fahrni.

Remarks: Zug without Bengtsson, Riva, Schlumpf (all injured) and Künzle (suspended), SCL Tigers without Paschoud, Petersson, Riikola and Flavio Schmutz (all injured).

ZSC Lions - Lugano 5:1 (1:1, 1:0, 3:0)

10'644 spectators. - SR Lemelin/Hungerbühler, Stalder/Bachelut. - Goals: 3. Frödén (Malgin/underpaid goal!) 1:0. 6. Simion (Thürkauf) 1:1. 27. Hollenstein (Malgin) 2:1. 48. Balcers (Malgin) 3:1. 53. Baltisberger (Aberg/powerplay goal) 4:1. 55. Malgin (Baechler) 5:1. - Penalties: 3 times 2 minutes against ZSC Lions, 5 times 2 minutes against Lugano. - PostFinance top scorers: Balcers; Alatalo.

ZSC Lions: Hrubec; Weber, Kukan; Lehtonen, Marti; Geering, Schwendeler; Trutmann; Hollenstein, Malgin, Andrighetto; Frödén, Sigrist, Balcers; Aberg, Bader, Riedi; Baltisberger, Baechler, Henry; Olsson.

Lugano: van Pottelberghe; Carrick, Müller; Aebischer, Dahlström; Jesper Peltonen, Alatalo; Brian Zanetti; Simion, Thürkauf, Bertaggia; Fazzini, Sgarbossa, Perlini; Cormier, Sanford, Canonica; Tanner, Morini, Aleksi Peltonen; Lee.

Remarks: ZSC Lions without Andreoff and Grant (both injured), Lugano without Kupari, Sekac and Marco Zanetti (all injured).

Rapperswil-Jona Lakers - Bern 2:1 (2:1, 0:0, 0:0)

4678 spectators. - SR Piechaczek/Dipietro, Schlegel/Nater. - Goals: 3rd Jakowenko (Kindschi, Ritzmann) 0:1. 8th Rask (Honka, Larsson) 1:1. 18th Lammer (Dünner, Larsson) 2:1. - Penalties: 1 x 2 minutes against Rapperswil-Jona Lakers, 3 x 2 minutes against Bern. - PostFinance top scorers: Fritz; Merelä.

Rapperswil-Jona Lakers: Punnenovs; Honka, Maier; Kellenberger, Larsson; Capaul, Jelovac; Dufner; Moy, Albrecht, Strömwall; Fritz, Rask, Zangger; Lammer, Dünner, Wetter; Embacher, Taibel, Marlon Graf; Hofer.

Bern: Reideborn; Iakovenko, Lindholm; Untersander, Füllemann; Vermin, Rhyn; Kindschi, Häman Aktell; Lehmann, Baumgartner, Scherwey; Merelä, Aaltonen, Marchon; Schild, Müller, Alge; Ritzmann, Alain Graf, Simon Moser.

Remarks: Rapperswil-Jona Lakers without Jensen (injured), Bern without Ejdsell, Kreis and Loeffel (all injured). Bern without goalkeeper from 57:20.

Genève-Servette - Kloten 4:2 (1:0, 2:1, 1:1)

5817 spectators. - SR Hebeisen/Borga, Bürgy/Gurtner. - Goals: 14. Manninen (Puljujärvi, Karrer) 1:0. 30. Meyer 1:1. 33. Bozon (Sutter, Vesey) 2:1. 38. Granlund (Puljujärvi, Manninen) 3:1. 49. Wolf 3:2. 57. Bozon (Vesey) 4:2 (into the empty net). - Penalties: 2 minutes each. - PostFinance top scorers: Manninen; Leino.

Genève-Servette: Mayer; Saarijärvi, Le Coultre; Karrer, Berni; Rutta, Chanton; Sutter, Miranda; Puljujärvi, Manninen, Granlund; Bozon, Jooris, Vesey; Praplan, Pouliot, Rod; Ignatavicius, Verboon, Hischier.

Kloten: Waeber (38th Fadani); Wolf, Max Lindroth; Hausheer, Klok; Delémont, Steiner; Kellenberger, Profico; Simic, Gignac, Puhakka; Meyer, Leino, Ramel; Weibel, Smirnovs, Rafael Meier; Körbler, Derungs, Schäppi.

Remarks: Genève-Servette without Akeson and Beck (both overtime), Kloten without Diem, Simon Meier, Morley (all injured) and Schreiber (sick). Kloten without a goalkeeper from 56:46 to 56:57 and from 58:29.

Fribourg-Gottéron - Biel 4:0 (1:0, 0:0, 3:0)

9280 spectators. - SR Wiegand/Gerber, Steenstra/Humair. - Goals: 6th Sprunger (Borgström) 1:0. 45th Walser 2:0 (own goal Andersson). 48. Schmid (Biasca, Sörensen) 3:0. 59. Sprunger (Rathgeb, Schmid) 4:0. - Penalties: 5 times 2 minutes against Fribourg-Gottéron, 6 times 2 plus 5 minutes (Laaksonen) against Biel. - PostFinance top scorers: Sörensen; Sylvegaard.

Fribourg-Gottéron: Berra; Kapla, Johnson; Rathgeb, Jecker; Streule, Seiler; Wülser; Bertschy, Schmid, Biasca; Sprunger, De la Rose, Borgström; Sörensen, Wallmark, Marchon; Etter, Walser, Gerber; Dorthe.

Biel: Janett; Laaksonen, Zryd; Hultström, Blessing; Burren, Stampfli; Grossmann; Sylvegaard, Andersson, Sallinen; Hofer, Haas, Kneubuehler; Cajka, Müller, Rajala; Sablatnig, Christen, Braillard; Cattin.

Remarks: Fribourg-Gottéron without Glauser (injured) and Nemeth (sick), Biel without Säteri (supernumerary foreigner).

Ambri-Piotta - Lausanne 0:3 (0:1, 0:1, 0:1)

6333 spectators. - SR Stolc/Ruprecht, Huguet/Meusy. - Goals: 16. Czarnik (Niku) 0:1. 35. Rochette (Fuchs/Powerplay goal) 0:2. 59. Oksanen (Riat) 0:3 (into the empty net). - Penalties: 2 times 2 minutes against Ambri-Piotta, 4 times 2 minutes against Lausanne. - PostFinance top scorers: Zgraggen; Oksanen.

Ambri-Piotta: Senn; Virtanen, Bachmann; Heed, Terraneo; Dario Wüthrich, Zgraggen; Pezzullo; DiDomenico, Heim, Formenton; Joly, Manix Landry, Petan; Bürgler, Pestoni, De Luca; Zwerger, Lukas Landry, Müller; Kostner.

Lausanne: Pasche; Heldner, Brannström; Niku, Marti; Baragano, Fiedler; Sansonnens; Zehnder, Czarnik, Caggiula; Riat, Rochette, Oksanen; Fuchs, Jäger, Kahun; Holdener, Bougro, Douay; Hügli.

Remarks: Ambri-Piotta without Isacco Dotti, Grassi (both injured) and Tierney (supernumerary foreigner), Lausanne without Suomela (injured). Ambri-Piotta without goalkeeper from 58:21 to 59:00.