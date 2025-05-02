Ranting and silence - The discussions about the penalty catalog - Gallery Max Verstappen: "I'd rather not say anything, then I won't say anything wrong" Image: Keystone FIA President pushed for the catalog of penalties in motorsport Image: Keystone Carlos Sainz had to pay a 10,000 euro fine because he had to go to the toilet quickly before the start (and missed the start of the anthem) Image: Keystone When the stars say what they think, the fans like it Image: Keystone Formula 1 visits Miami from Friday - for the first of three USA Grands Prix this season Image: Keystone Ranting and silence - The discussions about the penalty catalog - Gallery Max Verstappen: "I'd rather not say anything, then I won't say anything wrong" Image: Keystone FIA President pushed for the catalog of penalties in motorsport Image: Keystone Carlos Sainz had to pay a 10,000 euro fine because he had to go to the toilet quickly before the start (and missed the start of the anthem) Image: Keystone When the stars say what they think, the fans like it Image: Keystone Formula 1 visits Miami from Friday - for the first of three USA Grands Prix this season Image: Keystone

The F-word has even landed Max Verstappen community service. There is now movement in the dispute over the stricter list of penalties. The head of the world governing body approaches his stars.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, is taking a step towards the stars in the dispute over the stricter list of penalties and is taking a conciliatory approach.

Sulayem has announced that he is considering "improvements" to Annex B of the International Sporting Code, which lists the sanctions for the stewards for swearing and swearing at drivers.

Max Verstappen and his Formula 1 colleagues feel patronized by the FIA and complain about the head of the association's regulatory frenzy. Show more

Before Formula 1's first trip to Florida in the USA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, is taking the conciliatory route. The strong man from the United Arab Emirates suddenly wants to make concessions on controversial points in the list of penalties he has tightened for drivers.

But to what extent does Ben Sulayem really want to soften the list of penalties, which has already been described as a muzzle? And will this improve the mood of disgruntled drivers like Max Verstappen in the long term? The next meetings will shed light on this.

"Understand the drivers"

In any case, the chairman of the motorsport world governing body has received "constructive feedback" from drivers from the various FIA racing series. This is what Ben Sulayem reported on his Instagram account. He is therefore considering "improvements" to Appendix B of the International Sporting Code. This is where the sanctions for swearing and swearing at drivers are listed for the stewards. "As a former rally driver, I understand the requirements they are subject to better than most," says Ben Sulayem.

The official from Dubai has had to take a lot of criticism from his old scene in particular. After the rally in Sweden in February, a fine of 10,000 euros (equivalent to 9375 francs) for comments made in a TV interview against Adrian Foumaux caused displeasure. "The severity of the sanctions imposed for minor, isolated and unintentional linguistic slips has reached an unacceptable level," writes the rally drivers' union.

WC stop cost 10,000 euros

Ben Sulayem published the stricter list of penalties at the end of January, which sanctions swearing because it could "morally damage the world association". Whether through words, actions or writings - everything is recorded in the controversial Annex B and seems like censorship to some.

Max Verstappen and his Formula 1 colleagues feel patronized by the FIA and complain about the head of the association's regulatory frenzy. They also criticize a lack of transparency and a lack of tact: Carlos Sainz (Williams) had to pay 10,000 euros because he was late for the national anthem before the race in Japan due to going to the toilet. "I hope someone will tell me where these 10,000 euros are going," said the Spaniard.

Verstappen's social work in Rwanda

World champion and superstar Max Verstappen even muzzled himself at the last race in Saudi Arabia and did not say a word against what he saw as an unjustified five-second penalty for taking a shortcut in the first corners of the race. "The problem is that I can't give my opinion because I could be penalized. So it's better not to talk about it," said the four-time world champion.

Verstappen knows from his own experience where thoughtless or unwanted words can get you. In September 2024, he got upset about the behavior of his car at the Singapore GP and used the English F-word. As punishment, he had to do community service on the sidelines of the FIA Gala in Rwanda's capital Kigali at the end of the year.

In the current catalog of penalties, the fines for Formula 1 drivers are multiplied by a factor of 4. This means that a driver has to pay 40,000 euros for certain offenses, 80,000 for the second offense and 120,000 for the third. Bans and point deductions are also possible. Emotions would actually be welcome: "We don't want to mute the drivers and their emotions," says Toto Wolff (Mercedes). The drivers have already achieved one thing: swear words on the radio go unpunished.

