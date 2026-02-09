Late touchdowns: Seahawks defeat Patriots in Super Bowl - Gallery The Seattle Seahawks with defender Derick Hall can cheer. Image: dKeystonepa Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had a tough time. Image: Keystone The big stage: The Super Bowl in Santa Clara Image: Keystone Bad Bunny also received support from Lady Gaga at the halftime show. Image: Keystone Late touchdowns: Seahawks defeat Patriots in Super Bowl - Gallery The Seattle Seahawks with defender Derick Hall can cheer. Image: dKeystonepa Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had a tough time. Image: Keystone The big stage: The Super Bowl in Santa Clara Image: Keystone Bad Bunny also received support from Lady Gaga at the halftime show. Image: Keystone

Eleven years after the drama against the Patriots, Seattle Seahawks fans celebrate redemption. In the 60th Super Bowl, the favorite wins a defensive-minded game in commanding fashion.

The Seattle Seahawks have won the Super Bowl for the second time in their history, clearly defeating the New England Patriots. The favored team led by quarterback Sam Darnold also won 29:13 thanks to its strong defense in a one-sided National Football League final. The Patriots - joint Super Bowl record champions together with the Pittsburgh Steelers - clearly missed out on their seventh title. It would have been the first triumph since the departure of superstar Tom Brady.

The Seattle fans in Santa Clara celebrated the long-awaited redemption for the dramatic defeat eleven years ago, when the Seahawks lost 24:28 to the Patriots. Back then, the Seahawks had allowed themselves to lose the ball in the best position shortly before the end of the game and let a potential victory slip from their grasp. With five converted field goals, kicker Jason Myers now became the key factor for Seattle and set a record for the Super Bowl.

After Bad Bunny's impressive halftime show, the numerous Seattle fans created a party atmosphere at Levi's Stadium about an hour south of San Francisco. Numerous superstars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Roger Federer and Jay-Z watched the game in the stands.

Uchenna Nwosu, the Seattle Seahawks linebacker after his touchdown in the second half. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The game film - how the first half went

The Seahawks took the lead on their first offensive series, but had to settle for a field goal from Myers. The Patriots failed to score on their first drive - this was to set the tone in an encounter dominated by strong defenses.

The second field goal for a 6-0 lead in the second quarter was therefore more of a gain than a missed opportunity for Seattle, with the Seahawks increasing the lead to 9-0 eleven seconds before the break. This was not a good omen for the Patriots: Never before had a team won the Super Bowl without scoring any points of their own in the first half - and it was to stay that way.

The decider - what happened in the second half

After the break, the Seahawks defense quickly forced the Patriots off the field again. The Seattle offense worked its way down the field thanks to running back Kenneth Walker III and took a 12-0 lead with Myers' fourth field goal. "You can tell that the Patriots have run out of steam," analyzed Sebastian Vollmer, former Super Bowl champion with New England, as an RTL expert.

Any remaining hope was then dashed with the first loss of the ball shortly before the end of the third quarter. Immediately afterwards, the Seahawks scored their first touchdown early in the final period to take a 19-0 lead. A streaker caused a bit of unrest and had to be brought to the ground by stewards.

The first touchdown for the Patriots with twelve-and-a-half minutes to go gave the game some life back, but even the 7:19 did not turn the game around. Instead, New England's quarterback Drake Maye allowed himself a major mistake when he threw the ball to Seattle defender Julian Love. Myers also hit his fifth field goal. The Seahawks defense finally rewarded itself with a touchdown when Uchenna Nwosu carried an intercepted ball directly into the end zone. The Patriots' second touchdown hardly caused any cheers in the stadium.

The moment - this scene will be remembered

The game lacked highlights for a long time. Ten seconds before the end of the third quarter, however, the Seahawks' defense forced the first loss of the ball. Derick Hall and Byron Murphy II stole the ball from the hands of Patriots playmaker Maye. Five plays later, the Seahawks celebrated the first touchdown of the Super Bowl and had robbed the Patriots' supporters of any hope of a comeback.

The difference maker - this pro made his mark on the Super Bowl

Kenneth Walker III provided the few oohs and ahhs of the game with his runs. The Seattle Seahawks running back gave his team the advantage that Patriots fans were hoping for in vain. He picked up up to 30 yards at a time, repeatedly curving around opponents and carrying the ball an additional few yards forward - that made the difference in the encounter. Walker ran for a total of 135 yards.

The show - that was Bad Bunny's performance

Bad Bunny kept his promise and created a good mood and atmosphere - with lovingly choreographed scenes, an impressive stage set-up and a strong message at the very end. "Only love is more powerful than hate" was the message on the large video wall in Levi's Stadium as the singer from Puerto Rico and his dancers left the pitch with flags from many countries. In the stadium, many fans danced in the stands, where Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin were also guests.