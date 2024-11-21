Albane Valenzuela is one of the best female golfers in the world. Keystone

This week, the 60 best female professional golfers are competing in the season finale of the LPGA Tour 2024 in Naples, Florida. Albane Valenzuela is the first Swiss woman to take part.

SDA

Three months after her debut at the Solheim Cup, the men's equivalent of the Ryder Cup, the 26-year-old from Geneva is once again competing against the best in the world. Valenzuela has already earned 677,000 dollars in prize money from a total of 22 events. As 45th in the Order of Merit, she is better ranked than ever before. This is the first time she has qualified for the Tour Championship in Naples, which begins on Thursday.

Morgane Métraux, the second Swiss player on the LPGA Tour, missed out on qualification in 96th place in the annual rankings. However, the Lausanne native retains her eligibility to play on the biggest women's tour for 2025.

At the Tiburon Golf Club in Florida, the 60 players will share prize money of eleven million dollars. This is one million less than the prize money for the US Women's Open. However, the winner's cheque of four million dollars is a record. Last year it was half that amount. The top favorite is world number one and seven-time winner of the season Nelly Korda from the USA.

SDA