Once again there are rumors about Mick Schumacher's return to Formula 1. The 25-year-old already has a prominent advocate.

If Sebastian Vettel has his way, Mick Schumacher should be the new driver at Williams.

According to Vettel, the son of record world champion Michael Schumacher would be the best solution. He has two years of experience in Formula 1 and knows the Mercedes engine. Show more

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel is campaigning for a comeback for Mick Schumacher in the premier class of motorsport. The reason for this is speculation about Schumacher joining Williams, which recently parted company with Logan Sargeant.

"If it were my decision, I would lean towards Mick. Of course I'm a bit biased because he's my friend, but in my eyes he's the best solution," Vettel told Bild. "Mick has two years' experience in Formula 1 as a driver, has a very broad technical insight thanks to his current role, knows the Mercedes engine and has matured a lot as a person since leaving Haas."

After two years as a regular driver at Haas, the now 25-year-old Schumacher had to vacate his cockpit for Nico Hülkenberg at the end of 2022. He then became a Mercedes replacement driver and has also been active in the endurance program at Alpine since this season. Another candidate at Williams is said to be Argentinian Franco Colapinto from Formula 2.

