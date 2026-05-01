Sébastien Buemi is celebrating an anniversary this weekend in Berlin: the 37-year-old is driving his 150th Formula E race. A milestone like this is also something special for him.

Andreas Lunghi

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September 13, 2014 went down in the history of motorsport. The all-electric Formula E racing series celebrated its premiere at the Beijing ePrix. Right in the middle of it: Swiss driver Sébastien Buemi.

"I don't have good memories of this race - it was a bad weekend," the 37-year-old told blue News with a smile on his face ahead of the race weekend in Berlin. Buemi didn't get further than round 14 on his debut almost twelve years ago, but still finished runner-up in the championship.

Despite initial difficulties, a love affair developed between Buemi and Formula E after all. It is now hard to imagine the 2016 champion without it and he will drive his 150th race in Berlin on Saturday (live on free TV on blue Zoom from 4.00 pm).

Will he equal a record on his anniversary?

"I'm very proud to have been in the championship for twelve years. 150 is just a number, but I'm proud that I'm still here," says Buemi, who also drives for Toyota in the World Endurance Championship in addition to Formula E. "I hope that I will still have a few good races."

Buemi never thought that he would drive in Formula E for so long. He entered the new racing series without any expectations at the time and simply wanted to drive more races alongside the World Endurance Championship.

Today, he is one of the most experienced and, with 14 victories, one of the most successful drivers in the Formula E paddock - only record winner Mitch Evans has won one more race. With a win on Saturday, Buemi would not only catch up with the New Zealander, but also achieve an average of one victory in every tenth race. "It would be nice," says the 37-year-old calmly.

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