Sébastien Buemi finishes on the podium for the second time in the penultimate Formula E race

Swiss driver Sébastien Buemi finishes on the podium in the first of two Formula E races in London. Buemi finished the race in third place behind Pascal Wehrlein (GER) and Mitch Evans (AUS).

In the penultimate race of the season, Sébastien Buemi made it into the top three for the second time. Buemi even achieved 2nd place at the season opener in Mexico City in mid-January.

The Swiss drivers performed superbly in London. Behind Buemi, Edoardo Mortara (5th) and Nico Müller (6th) also finished in the top six.

The Formula E World Championship will not be decided until the final race on Sunday. With the German Wehrlein (180 points) and the Australians Mitch Evans (177) and Nick Cassidy (173), the top three in the drivers' standings are separated by just seven points. Swiss drivers Müller, Buemi and Mortara are 14th, 15th and 16th in the drivers' standings.

