Sébastien Buemi is contesting his twelfth season in Formula E. In an interview with blue News, the 37-year-old talks about the start of the season and his expectations for this weekend's races in Saudi Arabia.

Andreas Lunghi

Races four and five of the 2025/2026 Formula E season will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on February 13 and 14. You can watch both races on free-to-air TV on blue Zoom from 6.00 pm.

Three races have been held in the current Formula E season and Sébastien Buemi has come home with points twice. A seventh place in Miami was the best result the 37-year-old has achieved so far.

He could have scored even more points in Mexico, but was unable to take advantage of his pole position due to a braking error in the first corner. "I was concentrating too hard on the car next to me and not on the first corner - it was a stupid mistake," said Buemi in an interview with blue News.

In general, Buemi is not entirely satisfied with his start to the season. The results so far do not reflect what is possible with the car, says the Envision Racing driver.

"We have taken a step forward"

"In Miami, I had to start last due to a penalty in qualifying (Buemi held up Swiss driver Edoardo Mortara, ed.) and then finished seventh. I'd certainly rather have a competitive car and lose points. But it's a bit frustrating," Buemi analyzes.

With the potential that the car has, the 37-year-old hopes to be in contention for podiums and victories this season. Perhaps as early as this weekend in the two races in Jeddah?

"We struggled here last year. But we think we've made a big step forward this year and now we want to confirm that. If we can do it this weekend, we can be confident for the rest of the season," concludes Buemi.

