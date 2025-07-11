Tadej Pogacar is once again the strongest on the final climb to Mûr-de-Bretagne. Picture: Keystone

Tadej Pogacar is the leader again after the 7th stage of the 112th Tour de France. Last year's winner took his second stage win of the year on the short but tough final climb to Mûr-de-Bretagne.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After the hilly 197 km from the coastal town of Saint-Malo to Mûr-de-Bretagne, Pogacar won in a sprint of a small group, seemingly without pushing himself to the limit, ahead of his rival Jonas Vingegaard and the Brit Oscar Onley. The fact that his noble helper João Almeida was involved in a mass crash six kilometers before the finish and struggled to the finish with major abrasions marred Pogacar's otherwise perfect day. "It's only a perfect day if João is okay. I hope he is," said Pogacar in an initial reaction.

Pogacar now leads the overall classification by 54 seconds ahead of the Belgian double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel. Frenchman Kévin Vauquelin is in third place, 1:11 minutes behind Pogacar.

Mathieu van der Poel, who had reclaimed the overall lead with an effort on Thursday, had to let go on the final climb and lost around one and a half minutes. The Dutch classics specialist, winner of the 2nd stage last Sunday, dropped back to 5th place in the overall standings.

This weekend, the sprinters are likely to fight for victory on two flat stages before the demanding tenth stage with 4450 meters of climbing is scheduled for Monday, July 14 - the French national holiday.