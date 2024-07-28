Jerome Kym wins his second Challenger tournament in Zug Keystone

Jerome Kym wins his second Challenger tournament in Zug. He thus moves up into the top 200 in the world rankings.

Jerome Kym secured his first tournament victory in Prostejov in June. The 21-year-old from Aargau followed this up with four wins against better-ranked opponents at his home tournament in Zug. Kym (ATP 278) won the final on the shores of Lake Zug against Roman Burruchaga (ATP 148) 6:4, 6:4. Burruchaga is the son of footballer Jorge Burruchaga, who decided the final between Argentina and Germany at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico with a late goal to make it 3:2.

Of course, Kym was also lucky on his way to winning the tournament. On Friday in the quarter-final against the German Marko Topo, he fended off seven match points. Thanks to the 125 world ranking points he gained for winning the tournament, Kym will move ahead of Marc-Andrea Hüsler (ATP 202) and Dominic Stricker (ATP 186) to world number 181. Jerome Kym started this tennis year as number 485 in the world.

In Zug, Jerome Kym succeeds Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, who won the tournament a year ago. Rinderknech is now ranked 68th in the world.

