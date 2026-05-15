Seger's warning: "The miserable battle between the league and the federation is sad as hell"

As strong as the national team is at the moment, there are also clouds on the horizon. While six Swiss players were selected in the first round of the NHL draft between 2008 and 2017, only one has been selected since then (Lian Bichsel in 2022). The U18 national team was relegated from the top division a year ago, which should have been an alarm signal, even though they were promoted straight back up in April.

Mathias Seger, who was inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame in 2022, clearly addresses the shortcomings to Keystone-SDA. For the long-time captain of the national team and the ZSC Lions, one of the main problems is that the breadth of ice hockey is being lost. "You can see that small clubs are going under, they no longer have the financial means to hire professional coaches. This leads to an early exodus of talent to the big clubs."

The clubs in the National League are decisive in the whole development. After splitting from the association, they must be aware that they are not only responsible for themselves, but for Swiss ice hockey as a whole. Due to the weakening, the association has far too few tools to intervene decisively. "But everyone is only looking at their own backyard, it's primarily about quick profitability."

The 48-year-old Seger, who ended his career in 2018, fears that the negative trends are being reacted to too late. "The National League is doing well, but if you look at the Swiss League, Swiss ice hockey is actually not doing well. We have such good conditions here, such a passion for the sport, and then there's this miserable fight between the National League and the association. It's sad as hell." The conflicts are not yet noticeable, the golden generation is still to be seen, but perhaps in ten years' time. Then it will be too late to react.