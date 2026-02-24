Short-tracker Kamila Sellier was hit in the face by a runner. Keystone

Polish short-tracker Kamila Sellier is addressing the public after her serious accident at the Olympics - and asking for respectful treatment of her American rival.

DPA dpa

After her serious skidding accident in short track at the Olympics, Polish short-tracker Kamila Sellier has defended her American opponent Kristen Santos-Griswold. "I would like to kindly ask you not to blame her. Please remember that accidents can happen and no one intended for this to happen," Sellier wrote on Instagram.

The 25-year-old had heard that Santos-Griswold was being blamed for the accident. But such risks are part of the sport, Sellier wrote. "And I'm aware of them every time I step onto the ice."

Sellier has words of encouragement for Santos-Griswold

Sellier fell in the Olympic quarter-finals over 1,500 meters on Friday. She skidded across the ice so badly that she was hit under the left eye by the back edge of the skate of Santos-Griswold, who was still skating. The race was stopped immediately. Sellier was treated immediately on the ice. She was then taken to hospital and underwent surgery.

"Let's support each other instead of pointing fingers. Let's choose kindness over hate," Sellier wrote and addressed a few words directly to Santos-Griswold. "Sending you lots of love and hugs. I know it's not an easy time for you either."