The defeat against Jannik Sinner will not be Novak Djokovic's last appearance at Wimbledon.

"I definitely want to come back at least once more," said the Serb at the media conference after the semi-final.

It was not a nice feeling on the court, Djokovic said, referring to the injury that hampered him after a misstep in the previous round. However, he did not look for excuses after the clear semi-final verdict against Sinner: "He was too strong," admitted the seven-time Wimbledon winner.

Djokovic reached the semi-finals at all three Grand Slam tournaments this year. "But then I have to play against Sinner or Alcaraz. They are fit and young. For me, it feels like I'm going into these matches with a half-empty tank," said the 38-year-old, analyzing his three semi-final exits this year. He lost to Sinner in three sets at the French Open and had to retire injured in the semi-final against Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open.

"It's not bad luck, it's just age, wear and tear," said the Serb about the injuries that plague him. "When I'm fresh and fit, I can still play very good tennis."

